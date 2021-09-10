News

Glass Animals Share Video for New Song “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance)” Out Now via Republic

Photography by Meredith Truax



British four-piece Glass Animals have shared a new song, “I Don’t Wanna Talk (I Just Wanna Dance),” via a music video. It is the band’s first new music since the release of their most recent album, Dreamland. Watch the video, directed by MTV VMA winner Drew Kirsch, below.

Frontman Dave Bayley speaks about the new song in a press release: “Talking is great, don’t get me wrong. But this pandemic has made so many of us look inwards in a way we maybe haven’t before. The uncertainty in the world and the inability to go out and create new memories makes you dig deep into the past. It really fed people’s deepest insecurities and rattled our foundations in so many ways. Relationships changed, friendships altered, and self-confidence was warped. I spent a lot of time talking to my dog, but even more time talking to myself in my head, which was keeping me up all night, and my friends and family were doing the same.

“It felt like we were all put in a pressure cooker, but there was no way to let out the steam. That’s what this track is about—that pressure cooker exposing and expanding so many cracks, but struggling to fill them in and decompress. I want people to switch their devices off, put this song on, close their eyes, and have that release for a moment.”

Dreamland came out last year via Republic and featured the worldwide hit “Heat Waves,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A few months after the album’s release, the band shared a new version of album cut “Tangerine” featuring Arlo Parks.

Glass Animals U.S. Tour Dates:

2021:

September 11th Houston, TX White Oak Music Hall*

September 12th Austin, TX Moody Amphitheater at Waterloo Park*

September 13th Irving, TX The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory*

September 17th Las Vegas, NV Life Is Beautiful Festival

September 18th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

September 19th Los Angeles, CA Hollywood Forever Cemetery*

September 22nd Kansas City, KS Aruza Amphitheater

September 24th Columbus, OH EXPRESS LIVE! – Outdoor Amphitheater*

September 25th Dover, DE Firefly Music Festival

September 27th Richmond, VA Virginia Credit Union LIVE!*

September 28th Philadelphia, PA Skyline Stage @ The Mann*

September 29th Boston, MA Leader Bank Pavilion*

October 1st Cleveland, OH Jacobs Pavilion at Nautica*

October 2nd Detroit, MI Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill*

October 27th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 28th Santa Barbara, CA Santa Barbara Bowl*

October 29th San Francisco, CA Outside Lands Festival



2022:

March 4th Phoenix, AZ Arizona Federal Theatre*

March 8th Portland, OR Keller Auditorium*

March 9th Portland, OR Keller Auditorium

March 10th Vancouver, BC Doug Mitchell Thunderbird Sports Centre

March 11th Seattle, WA WaMu Theater*

March 13th Salt Lake City, UT The Union*

March 14th Denver, CO The Mission Ballroom*

March 16th Madison, WI The Sylvee*

March 17th Minneapolis, MN The Armory*

March 18th Chicago, IL University of Illinois at Chicago – Credit Union 1 Arena

March 20th Milwaukee, WI Miller High Life Theater (Upgraded Venue)

March 21st Indianapolis, IN Old National Centre*

March 22nd Louisville, KY The Louisville Palace Theater*

March 23rd Saint Louis, MO The Factory*

March 28th Asheville, NC Thomas Wolfe Auditorium*

March 29th Washington, DC The Anthem*

April 1st Toronto, ON History*

April 2nd Toronto, ON History*

April 3rd Montreal, QC MTELUS*

April 4th Montreal, QC MTELUS

June 14th Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater*

June 15th Morrison, CO Red Rocks Amphitheater*

*Sold Out

