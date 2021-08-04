 GLOK Shares Video for New Single “Closer” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Wednesday, August 4th, 2021  
Subscribe

GLOK Shares Video for New Single “Closer”

Pattern Recognition Due Out October 1 via Bytes

Aug 04, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Andree Martis
Bookmark and Share


Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a video for his new song “Closer.” It is the latest release from his upcoming album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, which will be out on October 1 via Bytes. Watch the Jean de Oliviera-directed video below.

Last month, Bell shared the song “Maintaining the Machine” upon announcement of the new album. The song, which features Sinead O’Brien and Simone Marie Butler, made it to our Songs of the Week list.

Just last year, Bell released his acclaimed debut solo album, The View from Halfway Down, which made it to #25 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Love Comes In Waves,” “I Was Alone,” and “Skywalker,” all of which were on our Songs of the Week lists.

Read our interview with Andy Bell about The View from Halfway Down.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent