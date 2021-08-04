News

GLOK Shares Video for New Single “Closer” Pattern Recognition Due Out October 1 via Bytes

Photography by Andree Martis



Andy Bell, founding member of ’90s British shoegaze band Ride, has shared a video for his new song “Closer.” It is the latest release from his upcoming album under his GLOK moniker, Pattern Recognition, which will be out on October 1 via Bytes. Watch the Jean de Oliviera-directed video below.

Last month, Bell shared the song “Maintaining the Machine” upon announcement of the new album. The song, which features Sinead O’Brien and Simone Marie Butler, made it to our Songs of the Week list.

Just last year, Bell released his acclaimed debut solo album, The View from Halfway Down, which made it to #25 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. It featured the songs “Love Comes In Waves,” “I Was Alone,” and “Skywalker,” all of which were on our Songs of the Week lists.

Read our interview with Andy Bell about The View from Halfway Down.

