News

All





Goat Girl Share Video for New Song “gossip” Below the Waste Out Now via Rough Trade

Photography by Ella Harris

South London band Goat Girl released a new album, Below the Waste, in June via Rough Trade. Now they have shared a brand new song, “gossip,” via a music video. Watch it below.

Goat Girl is Lottie Pendlebury (she/her), Rosy Jones (they/them), Holly Mullineaux (she/her), and recent addition Ruby Kyriakides (they/him).

The song was initially recorded during the sessions for Below the Waste in Ireland and was finished in London with Kyriakides.

The band explains more in a press release: “We started recording gossip in Ireland with John ‘Spud’ Murphy making Below the Waste but it felt more like its own thing than a part of the album. We took the stems from Dublin and reworked them in London with Ruby. We wanted to lean into its electronic potential and do something quite different sonically. Lyrically, it uses natural imagery as a metaphor for contemplating hearsay and destructive behaviors.”

Pendlebury directed the video for “gossip.”

Previously Goat Girl shared the album’s first single, “ride around,” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s second single, “motorway,” via a music video. It was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared the album’s third single, “words fell out,” via a music video.

The band co–produced the album alongside John ‘Spud’ Murphy (Lankum, black midi). Below the Waste is the band’s third album and the follow-up to 2021’s On All Fours and 2018’s self-titled debut.

Most of the new album was recorded at Ireland’s Hellfire Studios, which a press release says is “in the shadow of the infamous Hellfire Club—one of Ireland’s most haunted buildings.” Additional instruments were recorded at various locations, including at the band’s South London studio and in a barn in Essex. They include strings by Reuben Kyriakides and Nic Pendlebury, woodwind instruments by Alex McKenzie, and vocals (“including a choir made up of family and friends,” says the press release).

Pick up our current print issue (Issue 73) to read our interview with Goat Girl about Below the Waste.

Read our review of Goat Girl.

Goat Girl UK Tour Dates:

Nov 22 – Edinburgh, La Belle Angele

Nov 23 – Birmingham, The Castle & Falcon

Nov 27 – Southampton, Papillon

Nov 28 – London, EartH

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.