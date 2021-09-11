News

Gone to Color and Liars Team Up for New Song "Suicide" Gone to Color Due Out October 25





Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are self-releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its fifth single, “Suicide,” which features Liars (aka Angus Andrew). The song’s release is timed to World Suicide Prevention Day and a portion of the proceeds from this single will be donated to The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. Andrew wrote the lyrics to the song in tribute to a friend who took his own life. Musically, the song has hints of Thom Yorke’s solo work or the more electronic side of Radiohead. Listen below.

Andrew had this to say about the single in a press release: “Many moons ago Tyler and Matt (GTC) sent me some instrumentals, one of which was titled ‘Suicide.’ Tragically, as circumstance would have it, an old friend of mine had just taken their life, so the timing was intense. Despite grieving with very raw emotions, I tried to communicate the frustration I was feeling. The result is now indelibly linked and serves as a particularly personal monument to my dear friend.”

Previously Gone to Color shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Illusions,” which features Ade Blackburn of Clinic. Then they shared its fourth single, “Dissolved,” which features Martina Topley-Bird.

The album also features Kurt Wagner (Lambchop).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

Liars released a new album, The Apple Drop, in August via Mute.

<a href="https://gonetocolor.bandcamp.com/track/suicide-feat-liars-2">Suicide feat. LIARS by Gone to Color</a>

