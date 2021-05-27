 Gone to Color Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “The 606” Feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, May 27th, 2021  
Gone to Color Announce Album, Share Video for New Song “The 606” Feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas

Gone to Color Due Out October 25 and Also Features Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and More

May 27, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They have announced their self-titled debut album and shared their debut single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and has a bit of a shoegaze meets Stereolab vibe. The album also features a slew of notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), Ade Blackburn (Clinic), and Carson Cox (Merchandise). Gone to Color is due out October 25 and will be self-released. Check out the Louis Dazy-directed video for “The 606” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album. All-in-all, that’s quite an impressive list of collaborators for a self-released debut album.


Gone to Color Tracklist:

1. The 606 (Feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas)
2. Dissolved (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird)
3. Redok (instrumental)
4. Illusions (Feat. Ade Blackburn of Clinic)
5. Just Smile (Feat. Kurt Wagner of Lambchop)
6. Suicide (Feat. Angus Andrew of Liars)
7. Voyeur Nation (Feat. Carson Cox of Merchandise)
8. Blur (Feat. Jessie Stein of The Luyas

