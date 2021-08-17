News

All





Gone to Color Share New Song “Dissolved” (Feat. Martina Topley-Bird) Gone to Color Due Out October 25; Plus Stream Topley-Bird's New Pure Heart EP

Photography by Sheffield Leithart



Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are self-releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its fourth single, “Dissolved,” which features Martina Topley-Bird. Topley-Bird has collaborated with Tricky and Massive Attack, but has also put out some great solo work. In fact she just put out a new EP, Pure Heart. Listen to “Dissolved” below, followed by Pure Heart EP.

Gone to Color collectively had this to say about the single in a press release: “This song went through a number of phases in order to get to its final form. After recording

drums, bass, and guitars, we started manipulating the audio. It was initially a fairly groovy and traditionally recorded rock instrumental. But when we worked with Richard Devine, he had the idea to slow things down. With a slower tempo and additional electronic sounds, the feel of the song was compelling and entirely different from where we started.

“We have always had a soft spot for a lot of the music coming out of Bristol, and both of us share a love for the [Tricky] album Maxinquaye, on which Martina’s vocals are featured. Having thought for a bit about the feel of the instrumental we had for ‘Dissolved,’ and the vocal it needed, we thought Martina would be a perfect fit. She has a keen ability to develop a melodic line beautifully as the lyrics progress.”

Previously they shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. That was followed by the album’s third single, “Illusions,” which features Ade Blackburn of Clinic.

The album also features other notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars) and Kurt Wagner (Lambchop).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

<a href="https://martinatopleybird.bandcamp.com/album/pure-heart-ep-bb006">Pure Heart EP (BB006) by Martina Topley Bird</a>

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.