Gone to Color Share New Song “Illusions” (Feat. Ade Blackburn of Clinic)

Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are self-releasing their self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its third single, “Illusions,” which features Ade Blackburn of Clinic. Listen below.

Gone to Color collectively had this to say about the single in a press release: “We have been fans of Ade Blackburn and Clinic for a long time. The texture of ‘Illusions’ is dense, so knowing when not to sing was crucial and required an experienced vocalist like Ade who masterfully maneuvers through the landscape. The lyrics and the ‘speech-like’ melodic aspects of the vocal match the aesthetic of the music, which is metallic and dystopian in nature.”

Previously they shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise.

The album also features other notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, and Kurt Wagner (Lambchop).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

In June Clinic shared a new song, “Fine Dining,” via a video for the song (which was one of our Songs of the Week). The band also announced some new UK tour dates, which are their first dates in nine years. Clinic’s last album was 2019’s Wheeltappers and Shunters, which was their first new album in seven years.

Read our 2019 interview with Clinic.

