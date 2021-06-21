Gone to Color Share New Song “Voyeur Nation” (Feat. Carson Cox of Merchandise)

News

Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are releasing their self-released self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. Listen below.

Previously they shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features a slew of notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), and Ade Blackburn (Clinic).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

