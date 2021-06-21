 Gone to Color Share New Song “Voyeur Nation” (Feat. Carson Cox of Merchandise) | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Monday, June 21st, 2021  
Subscribe

Gone to Color Share New Song “Voyeur Nation” (Feat. Carson Cox of Merchandise)

Gone to Color Due Out October 25

Jun 21, 2021 By Mark Redfern
Bookmark and Share


Gone to Color are a new electronic rock band led by Tyler Bradley Walker and Matt Heim. They are releasing their self-released self-titled debut album on October 25 and now they have shared its second single, “Voyeur Nation,” which features Carson Cox of Merchandise. Listen below.

Previously they shared the album’s first single, “The 606,” which features guest vocals from Jessie Stein of The Luyas and was one of our Songs of the Week. The album also features a slew of notable guest vocalists: Angus Andrew (Liars), Martina Topley-Bird, Kurt Wagner (Lambchop), and Ade Blackburn (Clinic).

Brian Deck (Modest Mouse, Grandaddy) produced and engineered the album and also plays on it. Additional engineering comes from Pietro Amato, Shane Hendrickson, and John McEntire (of Tortoise). Wilco’s Pat Sansone also plays guitar, piano, and keyboards on the album.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #68

Apr 21, 2021 Issue #68 - Japanese Breakfast and HAIM (The Protest Issue)

Most Recent