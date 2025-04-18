News

Goon Announce New Album, Share New Song “Closer to” Dream 3 Due Out July 11 on Born Loser

Photography by Sabrina Gutierrez

Los Angeles-based four-piece Goon have announced a new album, Dream 3, and shared its lead single, “Closer to.” Dream 3 is due out July 11 on Born Loser. Listen to the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

As its title suggests, Dream 3 is the band’s third album. Goon began as a solo project for singer and multi-instrumentalist Kenny Becker but has since grown to feature Andy Polito on drums, Dillon Peralta on guitar, and Tamara Simons on bass.

The album was born of heartbreak. “I began this record so excited,” says Becker in a press release. “The songwriting was less scripted, letting me loosen up the reins a little and follow whatever idea seemed most interesting. It started off as a really joyful recording process. Then came the most devastating time of my life.”

Album opener “Begin Here” features the lyric “Let me cry to Tamara,” in reference to the band’s bassist. “The song started as a little reversed guitar progression that I had kicking around for a while,” explains Becker. “I showed it to our bass player, Tamara, who had a strong reaction to it and insisted we flesh it out. When I sing, ‘Let me cry to Tamara’ at the end, that’s because it’s what I was doing all the time we were recording it. To me, that song has this sunny, upbeat melody, but it’s coming from a place of total despair. I like that tension.”

Dream 3 Tracklist:

1. Being Here

2. Closer to

3. Patsy’s Twin

4. For Cutting The Grass

5. In The Early Autumn

6. Apple Patch

7. Fruit Cup

8. Toluca

9. The Morning Six Rabbits Were Born

10. Sunsweeping

11. Bootle

12. Fine

13. Jaw

Goon Tour Dates:

Supporting Preoccupations:

06/07/25 Seattle, WA @Madame Lou’s

06/08/25 Portland, OR @Polaris Hall

06/10/25 San Francisco, CA @Rickshaw Stop

06/12/25 Los Angeles, CA @Lodge Room

06/13/25 San Diego, CA @Casbah

06/14/25 Pioneertown, CA @Pappy + Harriet’s

06/17/25 Austin, TX @Parish

06/18/25 Denton, TX @Rubber Gloves

06/20/25 Nashville, TN @The Blue Room-Third Man Records

06/21/25 Atlanta, GA @The Masquerade(Purgatory)

06/22/25 Raleigh, NC @Kings

06/24/25 Washington, DC @Songbyrd Record Cafe

06/25/25 Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s

06/27/25 New York, NY @Bowery Ballroom

06/29/25 Cambridge, MA @Middle East Upstairs

