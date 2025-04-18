Goon Announce New Album, Share New Song “Closer to”
Dream 3 Due Out July 11 on Born Loser
Apr 18, 2025 Photography by Sabrina Gutierrez
Los Angeles-based four-piece Goon have announced a new album, Dream 3, and shared its lead single, “Closer to.” Dream 3 is due out July 11 on Born Loser. Listen to the single below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.
As its title suggests, Dream 3 is the band’s third album. Goon began as a solo project for singer and multi-instrumentalist Kenny Becker but has since grown to feature Andy Polito on drums, Dillon Peralta on guitar, and Tamara Simons on bass.
The album was born of heartbreak. “I began this record so excited,” says Becker in a press release. “The songwriting was less scripted, letting me loosen up the reins a little and follow whatever idea seemed most interesting. It started off as a really joyful recording process. Then came the most devastating time of my life.”
Album opener “Begin Here” features the lyric “Let me cry to Tamara,” in reference to the band’s bassist. “The song started as a little reversed guitar progression that I had kicking around for a while,” explains Becker. “I showed it to our bass player, Tamara, who had a strong reaction to it and insisted we flesh it out. When I sing, ‘Let me cry to Tamara’ at the end, that’s because it’s what I was doing all the time we were recording it. To me, that song has this sunny, upbeat melody, but it’s coming from a place of total despair. I like that tension.”
Dream 3 Tracklist:
1. Being Here
2. Closer to
3. Patsy’s Twin
4. For Cutting The Grass
5. In The Early Autumn
6. Apple Patch
7. Fruit Cup
8. Toluca
9. The Morning Six Rabbits Were Born
10. Sunsweeping
11. Bootle
12. Fine
13. Jaw
Goon Tour Dates:
Supporting Preoccupations:
06/07/25 Seattle, WA @Madame Lou’s
06/08/25 Portland, OR @Polaris Hall
06/10/25 San Francisco, CA @Rickshaw Stop
06/12/25 Los Angeles, CA @Lodge Room
06/13/25 San Diego, CA @Casbah
06/14/25 Pioneertown, CA @Pappy + Harriet’s
06/17/25 Austin, TX @Parish
06/18/25 Denton, TX @Rubber Gloves
06/20/25 Nashville, TN @The Blue Room-Third Man Records
06/21/25 Atlanta, GA @The Masquerade(Purgatory)
06/22/25 Raleigh, NC @Kings
06/24/25 Washington, DC @Songbyrd Record Cafe
06/25/25 Philadelphia, PA @Johnny Brenda’s
06/27/25 New York, NY @Bowery Ballroom
06/29/25 Cambridge, MA @Middle East Upstairs
Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Current Issue
Issue #74
Feb 28, 2025 Issue #74 - The Protest Issue with Kathleen Hanna and Bartees Strange
Most Recent
- 10 Best Songs of the Week: Tunde Adebimpe, Fontaines D.C., Goon, illuminati hotties, and More (News) —
- Digital Cover Story: Djo on “The Crux” (Interview) —
- Goon Announce New Album, Share New Song “Closer to” (News) —
- illuminati hotties Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Wreck My Life” (Feat. PUP) (News) —
- Matt Berninger of The National Shares New Solo Song “Breaking Into Acting” (Feat. Hand Habits) (News) —
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.