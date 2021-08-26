 Gorillaz Share New EP “Meanwhile” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Thursday, August 26th, 2021  
Gorillaz Share New EP “Meanwhile”

Featuring Artists AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy, and Alicai Harley

Aug 26, 2021 By Joey Arnone
Damon Albarn’s virtual band Gorillaz have shared a new three-track EP titled Meanwhile after performing all three songs at a live concert at O2 Arena in London two weeks ago. The EP features guest appearances by artists AJ Tracey, Jelani Blackman, Barrington Levy, and Alicai Harley. Listen to it below.

The EP’s namesake comes from Meanwhile Gardens in London, where Gorillaz made their first ever high-profile performance in 2000. Frontman 2D states in a press release: “Meanwhile Gardens are just round the corner from Memory Lane. If you get to Crawley you’ve gone too far.”

The band’s most recent album, Song Machine, Season One: Strange Timez, came out in October 2020.

