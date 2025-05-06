News

Grandaddy to Perform “The Sophtware Slump” on First Full U.S. Tour in 20 Years Pedro the Lion and Greg Freeman to Support the Fall Dates

Grandaddy have announced that they will be performing their classic 2000 album The Sophtware Slump on their first full U.S. tour in 20 years, in honor of the album’s 25th anniversary. Grandaddy were on the cover of Under the Radar’s very first print issue, in 2001, in which we interviewed them about The Sophtware Slump, so the album holds a special place in our history. Pedro the Lion and Greg Freeman are set to support select dates, which go down this September and October. Check them out below.

Tickets go on sale this Friday, May 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

In 2020, Grandaddy released a 20th anniversary reissue of The Sophtware Slump, which included a solo piano version of the album played by frontman Jason Lytle.

Grandaddy also features Aaron Burtch, Jim Fairchild, and Tim Dryden. The band’s Kevin Garcia passed away in 2017.

We re-interviewed Grandaddy about The Sophtware Slump for our 20th Anniversary Issue and you can read that article here.

Grandaddy released a new album, Blu Wav, in 2024 via Dangerbird. In 2017 Grandaddy released their comeback album, Last Place, which was their first album in 11 years, since 2006’s Just Like the Fambly Cat.

Read our 2017 interview with Grandaddy about Last Place.

In 2023 they released Sumday Twunny, a 20th anniversary box set reissue of their 2003 album, Sumday, which included Sumday: The Cassette Demos and Sumday: Excess Baggage, a 13-song collection of rarities and B-Sides that was also released separately.

Grandaddy also contributed to our Covers of Covers 20th anniversary album, where they covered Metric’s “Blindness.”

Grandaddy Tour Dates:

# = w/ Pedro TheLion

* = w/ Greg Freeman

9/11: San Diego, CA @ The Observatory North Park #

9/12: Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre #

9/13: Pomona, CA @ The Glass House #

9/14: Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy + Harriet’s #

9/16: San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom #

9/18: Seattle, WA @ Neptune Theatre

9/20: Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall #

10/8: Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue *

10/9: Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/10: Detroit, MI @ St. Andrew’s Hall *

10/11: Toronto, ON @ The Danforth Music Hall *

10/13: Montreal, QC @ Le Studio TD *

10/14: Boston, MA @ Royale *

10/15: Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/17: Washington, DC @ The Howard Theatre

10/18: Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer *

