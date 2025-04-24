News

HAIM Officially Announce New Album, Share New Song “Down to be wrong” I quit Due Out June 20 Columbia

Photography by Terrence OConnor

HAIM have officially announced their new album, I quit, and shared its third single, “Down to be wrong.” A video for the song is due out tomorrow. I quit is due out June 20 Columbia. Below check out the new single, followed by the album’s cover artwork by Paul Thomas Anderson and the “Down to be wrong” single artwork by Terrence O’Connor. The album’s tracklist has yet to be revealed. While the album was previously teased in March, at the time its title and release date had yet to be announced.

The sister trio is Danielle, Este, and Alanna Haim. Rostam Batmanglij and Danielle produced I quit.

HAIM returned in March with the new song, “Relationships,” shared via a music video. It was announced as the first single from a new album and one of our Songs of the Week. In April they shared the album’s second single, “Everybody’s trying to figure me out.”

In March Danielle also guested on the new Bon Iver song, “If Only I Could Wait.”

HAIM’s last album was 2020’s acclaimed Women in Music Pt. III. It earned them two Grammy nominations and was also #3 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. HAIM were on one of the two covers of our 2021 Protest Issue. In 2021, Alana Haim also starred in Paul Thomas Anderson’s film Licorice Pizza.

