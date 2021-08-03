 Hand Habits Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Aquamarine” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, August 3rd, 2021  
Hand Habits Announces New Album, Shares Video for Lead Single “Aquamarine”

Fun House Due Out October 22 via Saddle Creek

Aug 03, 2021 By Joey Arnone Photography by Jacob Boll
Hand Habits (the project of Meg Duffy) has announced the release of their forthcoming album Fun House, also sharing a video for the album’s lead single “Aquamarine.” The one-shot video was directed by V Haddad, and can be viewed below along with the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Speaking about the new song and video in a press release, Duffy states: “What originally started as a minimally arranged acoustic ballad, ‘Aquamarine’ evolved into the story of certain events in life, what informs my identity, the silence in the questions left unanswered that become the shape of understanding who I am. It was my goal to cloak some of the perils of mortality (lyrically) in a musical landscape that didn’t require the listener for a large amount of patience, to bring grief into the metaphorical club. We filmed this video in my aunt’s bar and club in upstate New York, linking the origin and lineage themes in the song with the visuals of changing identities and characters in a space I used to wander as a teen.”

Fun House was produced by Sasami Ashworth (who produces music as SASAMI) and engineered by Kyle Thomas (King Tuff). Duffy’s most recent music project, dirt EP, came out earlier this year on Saddle Creek.

Fun House Tracklist:

1. More Than Love
2. Aquamarine
3. Just to Hear You (feat. Perfume Genius)
4. No Difference
5. Graves
6. False Start
7. Clean Air
8. Concrete & Feathers
9. The Answer
10. Gold/Rust
11. Control

