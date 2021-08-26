News

Hand Habits Shares Video for “No Difference,” Announces Tour with Perfume Genius & Andy Shauf Fun House Due Out October 22 via Saddle Creek

Photography by Jacob Boll



Hand Habits (the project of Meg Duffy) has shared a video for their new single “No Difference.” It is the latest release from their upcoming album Fun House, due out on October 22 via Saddle Creek. Duffy has also announced a tour with Perfume Genius and Andy Shauf which will begin next month. Tour dates can be found below, along with the V Haddad-directed video for “No Difference.”

In an interview with Paste, Duffy speaks about the new song: “I had spent so much of my life in scarcity and longing for scarcity, feeling like there’s not really a difference between having it all and having nothing. We always want to be seen and heard and understood. But me fixating on not being seen is actually blocking my view from seeing that person, too.”

Duffy shared the song “Aquamarine” earlier this month upon announcement of the new album. Their most recent music project, dirt EP, came out earlier this year on Saddle Creek.

Hand Habits Tour Dates:

9/7 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Metro Music Hall ^

9/8 - Boise, ID @ Knitting Factory ^

9/11 - Bozeman, MT @ The ELM ^

9/15 - Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom ^

9/16 - Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress Outside ^

9/21 - Fort Collins, CO @ Washington’s ~

9/25 - Eugene, OR @ Session’s Music Hall ~

9/26 - Tacoma, WA @ Elk’s Temple ~

9/28 - Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s Alley ~

9/29 - Santa Barbara, CA @ SOHO Music Club ~

10/1 - Sonoma, CA @ Sebastiani Theater ~

10/27 - Los Angeles, CA @ Pico Union *

11/1 - San Diego, CA @ Music Box ^

11/12 - Portland, OR @ Revolution Hall ^

11/13 - Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

11/14, Seattle, WA @ The Showbox ^

^ w/ Perfume Genius

~ w/ Andy Shauff

* Fun House Record Release Show

