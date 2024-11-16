News

Hannah Lou Clark Returns with Haunting New Single “Radio Silence” From Her Upcoming album How To Unlearn Yourself , set for release in March 2025.

Photography by Press Shot

Hannah Lou Clark, who once captivated audiences as the critically acclaimed “Foe,” returns with her haunting new single, “Radio Silence.” The track perfectly showcases her gift for creating timeless yet utterly contemporary music, weaving in ethereal elements that feel like they’ve drifted from another world. Accompanied by the vintage tones of a drum machine and the gritty resonance of a well-worn Telecaster, Clark takes listeners on a melancholic, reflective journey that explores themes of loss.

Despite the emotional heft, enhanced by Clark’s hauntingly mellifluous vocals and an unforgettable melody that nestles deeply in your mind, this is essentially a pop song. While there’s a nod to Britney Spears, the song’s essence draws on Clark’s grunge-infused past, adding layers of rawness and grit.

In celebration of the release, Clark has crafted a limited series of ink paintings inspired by the song’s music video, now available on Bandcamp. “Radio Silence” is also the first single from her debut solo album, How to Unlearn Yourself, which will be released in March 2025.

<a href="https://hannahlouclark.bandcamp.com/track/radio-silence">Radio Silence by Hannah Lou Clark</a>

