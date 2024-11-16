 Hannah Lou Clark Returns with Haunting New Single “Radio Silence” | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Saturday, November 16th, 2024  
Subscribe

Hannah Lou Clark Returns with Haunting New Single “Radio Silence”

From Her Upcoming album How To Unlearn Yourself , set for release in March 2025.

Nov 08, 2024 By Andy Von Pip Photography by Press Shot

Hannah Lou Clark, who once captivated audiences as the critically acclaimed “Foe,” returns with her haunting new single, “Radio Silence.” The track perfectly showcases her gift for creating timeless yet utterly contemporary music, weaving in ethereal elements that feel like they’ve drifted from another world. Accompanied by the vintage tones of a drum machine and the gritty resonance of a well-worn Telecaster, Clark takes listeners on a melancholic, reflective journey that explores themes of loss.

Despite the emotional heft, enhanced by Clark’s hauntingly mellifluous vocals and an unforgettable melody that nestles deeply in your mind, this is essentially a pop song. While there’s a nod to Britney Spears, the song’s essence draws on Clark’s grunge-infused past, adding layers of rawness and grit.

In celebration of the release, Clark has crafted a limited series of ink paintings inspired by the song’s music video, now available on Bandcamp. “Radio Silence” is also the first single from her debut solo album, How to Unlearn Yourself, which will be released in March 2025.


Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.



Comments

Submit your comment

Name Required

Email Required, will not be published

URL

Remember my personal information
Notify me of follow-up comments?

Please enter the word you see in the image below:

There are no comments for this entry yet.

Current Issue

Issue #73

Sep 06, 2024 Issue #73 - Maya Hawke and Nilüfer Yanya

Most Recent