News

All





Hayden Thorpe Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “They” Ness Due Out September 27 via Domino

Photography by Eeva Rinne

Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, has announced a new album, Ness, and shared its first single, “They,” via a music video. Ness is due out September 27 on Domino. Check out “They” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork.

Ness is the follow-up to 2021’s Moondust For My Diamond and 2019’s Diviner.

Robert Macfarlane’s book of the same name inspired Ness, as a press release explains in more detail: “Using a process of redaction, Thorpe brings songs to life from the pages of best-selling author Robert Macfarlane’s book of the same name. Ness is inspired by Suffolk’s Orford Ness, the former Ministry of Defence weapons development site during both World Wars and the Cold War. Acquired by the National Trust in 1993 and left to re-wild, it to this day remains a place of paradox, mystery and constant evolution. Thorpe’s Ness is an ode to Orford Ness, the physical place and the book it inspired, both featuring the words of Robert MacFarlane and the artwork of Stanley Donwood.”

Macfarlane and Thorpe collaborated on the album together, as Thorpe explains in the press release: “I feel like I’m getting to work with Dylan Thomas or James Joyce whose sing-song prose is only ever a melody away from music. Rob is an extremely generous collaborator, which likely explains the impressive cannon of music he has been involved in. After hearing the sketches, he empowered me with free rein over the words.”

Macfarlane adds: “My philosophy on collaboration is always find the people who are making extraordinary work, and then just trust them. Hayden had a beautiful phrase that really sang with me that he heard the language and the place as a kind of desert music. I was absolutely knocked over by his way of being in the world; that deep calmness, quiet grace that is very sensitive, compassionate, kind, thoughtful.”

Speaking about the album as a whole, Thorpe says: “It might be easy to think of this album as a less personal one, but my personhood was carried in Ness and in-turn, Ness in me. The same lifeforce that so possessed Robert Macfarlane to write the book carried forward like an electrical current. Ness is uniquely qualified to teach us of what has been and what can be. It is the place where weapons developers learnt how to train the sun’s energy onto those we disagree with. Today, amid new horrors and hostilities, Ness stands as a poignant reminder of those end-ofdays-ways and the restorative powers of the natural world.”

On September 28 and 29, Thorpe will be doing an acoustic performance with Propellor Ensemble (who also appear on the album) at Orford Ness. There will also be a Q&A with Macfarlane.

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe.

Ness Tracklist:

1. Merman

2. WTF Is That?

3. In the Green Chapel

4. It

5. Gull

6. He

7. Hagstone

8. She

9. Song of the Bomb

10. They

11. V.

12. As

13. Closer Away

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.