Hayden Thorpe Shares Video for New Song “Metafeeling” Moondust For My Diamond Due Out October 15 via Domino

Photography by Jack Johnstone



Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, has shared a video for his new song “Metafeeling.” It is the latest single release from his forthcoming album Moondust For My Diamond, which will be out on October 15 via Domino. Check out the Percy Dean-directed video for “Metafeeling” below.

The video was filmed at Cumbria’s Lake District (England’s largest national park), and features Thorpe playing the Hagstrom Viking baritone guitar that he primarily used on Moondust For My Diamond. He states in a press release: “if the piano was my totem instrument for Diviner, then this guitar became the amulet for the new record.”

Thorpe adds, regarding the new song: “I was feeling inspired by studies into the potential healing properties of psilocybin mushrooms in psychotherapy. I signed up to a flagship programme in the Netherlands as I wanted to explore consciousness in a safe way. The line ‘whatever was was, now what is is’ came to me and distilled much of what I had experienced during that time.”

Upon the announcement of Moondust For My Diamond in July, Thorpe shared its lead single “The Universe Is Always Right,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. A month later, he released the song “Parallel Kingdom,” also one of our Songs of the Week. His debut album, Diviner, came out in 2019 via Domino.

Read our interview with Hayden Thorpe on Diviner.

Read our Self-Portrait feature with Hayden Thorpe.



