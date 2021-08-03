News

Hayden Thorpe Shares Video for New Song “Parallel Kingdom” Moondust For My Diamond Due Out October 15 on Domino

Photography by Jack Johnstone



Hayden Thorpe, former singer for British art-rockers Wild Beasts, has shared a video for a new song titled “Parallel Kingdom.” It is the second single from his forthcoming album Moondust For My Diamond, due out on October 15 via Domino. The video was shot at Swinside Stone Castle in Thorpe’s homeland The Lake District. Check out the Tom Haines-directed video below.

Regarding the picturesque setting for the video, Thorpe states in a press release: “There are ancient stories to be told here, aeons play out in a single glance. Using Swinside Stone Circle as a location gave everything a certain sanctity.” He adds: “So much of our existence is an inconceivable wonder yet we’re so distracted that we rarely register the immenseness of the moment. Right there, beside us all along, is the wonder of everything.”

“Parallel Kingdom” is the result of Thorpe’s collaboration with producer Richard Formby. The two were working on a bassline that Thorpe had written years earlier, which Formby subsequently ran through a self-built monolithic modular synthesizer. Moondust For My Diamond features production by Formby along with Nathan Jenkins (Bullion).

Upon the announcement of Moondust For My Diamond last month, Thorpe shared its lead single “The Universe Is Always Right,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. His debut album, Diviner, came out in 2019 via Domino.

