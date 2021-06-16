News

All





HEALTH and Tyler Bates Share New Song DC Comics-Related Song “ANTI-LIFE” (Feat. Chino Moreno) Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Due Out This Friday via Loma Vista





HEALTH have teamed up with Tyler Bates for the new song “ANTI-LIFE,” which also features Chino Moreno. It is the latest single to be taken from Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack, which is a soundtrack to the DC Comics series Dark Nights: Death Metal, and is due out digitally on This Friday via Loma Vista. The song is inspired by the villain Darkseid and his quest for the Anti-Life equation. Listen below.

Bates (Guardians of the Galaxy, Watchmen, John Wick) executive produced the soundtrack, which also features Soccer Mommy, IDLES, and more. Previously shared singles from the album are Maria Brink and Tyler Bates’ “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)” and Mastodon’s “Forged by Neron.” Check out the full tracklist below.

Also previously from the soundtrack, Chelsea Wolfe shared a new song inspired by Wonder Woman, the fittingly titled “Diana” (which is the superhero’s birthname). Wolfe also voiced Wonder Woman in the Sonic Metalverse shorts. “Diana” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then Manchester Orchestra’s contribution, “Never Ending,” was shared.

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack is due out digitally June 18, but gets a physical release on LP and CD on July 16. It’ll be available on “2xLP with exclusive Superman, Wonder Woman, and Batman vinyl variant covers, 11 limited edition character trading cards, and more.”

Greg Capullo and Scott Snyder created the comic book series, which “depicts a hellish Earth twisted beyond recognition, wherein the Justice League is at the mercy of the Dark Multiverse and a diabolical Batman Who Laughs.”

Dark Nights: Death Metal Soundtrack Tracklist:

1. Mastodon - “Forged by Neron”

2. Chelsea Wolfe - “Diana”

3. HEALTH, Tyler Bates - “ANTI-LIFE (feat. Chino Moreno)”

4. Maria Brink, Tyler Bates - “Meet Me In The Fire (feat. Andy Biersack)”

5. Grey Daze - “Anything, Anything”

6. Rise Against - “Broken Dreams, Inc.”

7. Manchester Orchestra - “Never Ending”

8. Denzel Curry, PlayThatBoiZay - “Bad Luck”

9. Carach Angren - “Skull With a Forked Tongue”

10. Starcrawler - “Good Time Girl”

11. GUNSHIP, Tyler Bates - “Berserker (feat. Dave Lombardo)”

12. Greg Puciato, Tyler Bates, Gil Sharone - “Now You’ve Really Done It”

13. Show Me The Body - “Stone Cold Earth”

14. IDLES - “Sodium”

15. Soccer Mommy - “Kissing in the Rain”

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.