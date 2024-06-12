Heartworms Returns with New Single & Video “Jacked”
Out Now on Speedy Wunderground
Jun 12, 2024 Photography by Gilbert Trejo
UK musician Jojo Orme, under the moniker Heartworms, returns with a blistering new single, “Jacked.” Her first release since last year’s “May I Comply,” this track delves into a haunting darkness, described by Orme as “an entity you’re running from, yet it’s you who holds it.” Produced by Dan Carey, “Jacked” melds propulsive gothic rhythms with sharp, intense lyrics.
The accompanying music video, directed by Gilbert Trejo, further amplifies the song’s unsettling energy through a visually arresting and surreal aesthetic. Trejo explains, “‘Jacked’ is the soundtrack to a paranoid fever dream. The song’s relentless movement and energy demanded a visual translation. We wanted to portray Heartworms in flight, yet utterly isolated, so I scratched out everyone else’s faces from the film emulsion with a safety pin. It evokes a feeling of loneliness and the unknown—frightening, yet darkly humorous.”
Live Dates:
- 12th July – Glasgow, TRNSMT Festival
- 13th July – Nottingham, Bodega
- 14th July – Blackpool, Bootleg Social
- 17th July – London, Moth Club
- 28th July – Oxford, Truck Festival
- 10th Aug – YPSIGROCK Festival
- 30th Aug – End of the Road
- 31st Aug – Manchester Psych Fest
Read our 2023 interview with Heartworms HERE
