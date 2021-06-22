 Helado Negro Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Gemini and Leo” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Tuesday, June 22nd, 2021  
Helado Negro Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Gemini and Leo”

Far In Due Out October 22 via 4AD

Jun 21, 2021 By Mark Redfern Photography by Nathan Bajar
Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) has announced a new album, Far In, and shared its first single, “Gemini and Leo,” via a video for it. Far In is due out October 22 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Jacob Escobedo directed the animated “Gemini and Leo” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Far In is his seventh album and the follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile and 2016’s Private Energy. “Gemini and Leo” features Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes on bass.

“Escape is never out there, you have to go inward,” Negro simply says about the album in a press release.

Far In Tracklist:

01 Wake Up Tomorrow (Feat. Kacy Hill)
02 Gemini and Leo
03 Purple Tones
04 There Must Be a Song Like You
05 Aguas Frías
06 Aureole
07 Hometown Dream
08 Agosto (Feat. Buscabulla)
09 Outside the Outside
10 Brown Fluorescence
11 Wind Conversations
12 Thank You for Ever
13 La Naranja
14 Telescope (Feat. Benamin)
15 Mirror Talk

