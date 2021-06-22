News

Helado Negro Announces New Album, Shares Video for New Song “Gemini and Leo” Far In Due Out October 22 via 4AD

Photography by Nathan Bajar



Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) has announced a new album, Far In, and shared its first single, “Gemini and Leo,” via a video for it. Far In is due out October 22 via 4AD, his first album for the label. Jacob Escobedo directed the animated “Gemini and Leo” video. Watch it below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art.

Far In is his seventh album and the follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile and 2016’s Private Energy. “Gemini and Leo” features Jenn Wasner of Wye Oak and Flock of Dimes on bass.

“Escape is never out there, you have to go inward,” Negro simply says about the album in a press release.

Far In Tracklist:

01 Wake Up Tomorrow (Feat. Kacy Hill)

02 Gemini and Leo

03 Purple Tones

04 There Must Be a Song Like You

05 Aguas Frías

06 Aureole

07 Hometown Dream

08 Agosto (Feat. Buscabulla)

09 Outside the Outside

10 Brown Fluorescence

11 Wind Conversations

12 Thank You for Ever

13 La Naranja

14 Telescope (Feat. Benamin)

15 Mirror Talk

