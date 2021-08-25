News

Helado Negro Shares Video for New Song “Outside the Outside” Featuring Home Movie Footage Far In Due Out October 22 via 4AD

Photography by Nathan Bajar



Helado Negro (Miami-born, New York-based artist Roberto Carlos Lange) is releasing a new album, Far In, on October 22 via 4AD. Now he has shared its second single, “Outside the Outside,” via a video consisting of home movie footage of his family’s south Florida house parties in the 1980s. Watch it below.

In a press release Lange says that he felt like an outsider in his family’s community, while also feeling like he belonged. “I found space through music and outsiders finding each other,” he explains. “This is a song about intimate partnerships and long-loving friendships. To be loyal freaks and an outsider amongst outsiders.”

Of the video, Lange adds: “My family came to this country as outsiders looking for and finding community. People would come to our house and bond through music, food and dancing. They usually began at 8 PM and lasted until 5 AM.”

Previously Helado Negro shared Far In’s first single, “Gemini and Leo,” via a video for it. “Gemini and Leo” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Far In is his seventh album and the follow-up to 2019’s This Is How You Smile and 2016’s Private Energy.

“Escape is never out there, you have to go inward,” Negro simply said about the album in a previous press release.

