News

All





Hinds Share Video for Their First Spanish Language Single “En Forma” VIVA HINDS Due Out September 6 via Lucky Number

Photography by Dario Vazquez

Madrid-based band Hinds are releasing a new album, VIVA HINDS, on September 6 via Lucky Number. Now they have shared another song from it, “En Forma,” which is their first-ever Spanish language single. Watch the video below.

VIVA HINDS is the band’s first album since becoming a duo again. Hinds were founded by covocalists and co-guitarists Carlotta Cosials and Ana Perrote in 2011, but for most of their career they’ve been a four-piece. Ade Martin and Amber Grimbergen left the band in 2022, returning

them to a duo.

Cosials had this to say about the new single in a press release: “My boyfriend broke up with me and I turned 30 years old in the same week. This was the first song I could write after months of feeling absolutely devastated, immobile and pathetic. I just wanted to get better but I just couldn’t, I couldn’t cope with this eternal race of being happier and better and cleaner and healthier.”

Perrote adds: “When I talk with my girlfriends, in the same afternoon we can chat about wars, philosophy, love and clothes. I tried to reflect on this song the chaos and huge spectrum of what it’s like to be a young woman these days. How overwhelming it can be to juggle the news, politics, our bodies, relationships and laundry.”

VIVA HINDS features “Coffee,” a new song the band shared in February. When the album was announced, they shared another new song from it, “Boom Boom Back,” which features Beck and was one of our Songs of the Week. They also announced some North American tour dates.

Pete Robertson (The Vaccines, beabadoobee) produced the album, which was mixed by Caesar Edmunds (The Killers, Wet Leg) and engineered by Tom Roach. It was recorded in rural France.

“This isn’t a rational album, this is made with emotions, in no specific order,” Cosials says in a press release. “We never sat down to think what we should write about, we sat down to write about what we were going through. We didn’t choose a ‘new look,’ we didn’t wanna pretend to be mature, or appear as a more sophisticated band. To me it is cohesive, but it’s not a fairy tale or a brainy narrative. It’s heart-driven.”

Of keeping the band going despite the line-up change and other challenges (the pandemic, no label), Cosials says: “We started the band because we are so safe and comfortable with each other. Our relationship is unbreakable. This connection between us hasn’t changed since the very beginning. We still finish each other’s ideas, laugh at each other’s jokes and rhyme each other’s lines. Maintaining that enthusiasm for music and for Hinds through the years may seem extremely difficult to find, but it’s something that only can happen with your very best friend.”

Hinds’ last album, The Prettiest Curse, came out in 2020. Read our interview with the band about it.

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.