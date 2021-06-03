Hiss Golden Messenger Shares New Song “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)”
Quietly Blowing It Due Out June 25 via Merge; New Tour Dates Announced
Jun 03, 2021
Photography by Chris Frisina
Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) is releasing a new album, Quietly Blowing It, on June 25 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner),” via a video for the song. He’s also announced some tour dates. Watch the Vikesh Kapoor-directed video below, followed by the tour dates.
Taylor had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Glory Strums’ was written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human.”
When the album was announced, Taylor shared a new song from it, “If It Comes in the Morning,” via a video for the single. The album also features “Sanctuary,” a new song Hiss Golden Messenger shared in January. Then he shared another song from it, “Hardlytown,” via a Dylan-esque video for the song.
In the press release Taylor says Quietly Blowing It “feels like the most personal album that I’ve made because I’m not trying to explain anything to anyone except myself.”
Special guests on the album include Griffin and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow, Nashville guitarist Buddy Miller, and producer/musician Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz.
The band’s most recent album, Terms of Surrender, was released back in 2019 on Merge. The album includes the songs “I Need a Teacher” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Cat’s Eye Blue.”
Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates:
November 30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood
December 2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall
December 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair
December 4 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom
December 6 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall
December 7 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live
December 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club
December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
December 10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate
December 11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House
February 3 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room
February 4 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West
February 5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn
February 6 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s
February 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall
February 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips
February 11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger
February 12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn
February 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom
February 16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up
February 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour
February 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore
February 23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
February 24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios
February 25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre
February 26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver
March 1 – Boise, ID – Neurolux
March 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room
March 3 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBA
March 4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
March 5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater
March 7 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar
March 8 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway
March 9 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon
March 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe
March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall
March 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl
