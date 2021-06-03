News

Hiss Golden Messenger Shares New Song “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner)” Quietly Blowing It Due Out June 25 via Merge; New Tour Dates Announced

Photography by Chris Frisina



Hiss Golden Messenger (the project of M.C. Taylor) is releasing a new album, Quietly Blowing It, on June 25 via Merge. Now he has shared another song from it, “Glory Strums (Loneliness of the Long-Distance Runner),” via a video for the song. He’s also announced some tour dates. Watch the Vikesh Kapoor-directed video below, followed by the tour dates.

Taylor had this to say about the song in a press release: “‘Glory Strums’ was written in the chaotic green spring of 2020 as a hymn to finding the places and spaces that make us human.”

When the album was announced, Taylor shared a new song from it, “If It Comes in the Morning,” via a video for the single. The album also features “Sanctuary,” a new song Hiss Golden Messenger shared in January. Then he shared another song from it, “Hardlytown,” via a Dylan-esque video for the song.

In the press release Taylor says Quietly Blowing It “feels like the most personal album that I’ve made because I’m not trying to explain anything to anyone except myself.”

Special guests on the album include Griffin and Taylor Goldsmith of Dawes, Zach Williams of The Lone Bellow, Nashville guitarist Buddy Miller, and producer/musician Josh Kaufman of Bonny Light Horseman and Muzz.

The band’s most recent album, Terms of Surrender, was released back in 2019 on Merge. The album includes the songs “I Need a Teacher” (which was one of our Songs of the Week) and “Cat’s Eye Blue.”

Hiss Golden Messenger Tour Dates:

November 30 – Hummelstown, PA – The Englewood

December 2 – New York, NY – Webster Hall

December 3 – Cambridge, MA – The Sinclair

December 4 – Hamden, CT – Space Ballroom

December 6 – Providence, RI – Fete Music Hall

December 7 – Philadelphia, PA – World Cafe Live

December 8 – Washington, DC – 9:30 Club

December 9 – Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

December 10 – Columbia, SC – The Senate

December 11 – Charleston, SC – The Pour House

February 3 – Greenville, SC – Radio Room

February 4 – Atlanta, GA – Terminal West

February 5 – Birmingham, AL – Saturn

February 6 – New Orleans, LA – Tipitina’s

February 9 – Houston, TX – White Oak Music Hall

February 10 – Fort Worth, TX – Tulips

February 11 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger

February 12 – Austin, TX – Scoot Inn

February 14 – Phoenix, AZ – Crescent Ballroom

February 16 – Solana Beach, CA – Belly Up

February 18 – Los Angeles, CA – Troubadour

February 19 – San Francisco, CA – The Fillmore

February 23 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

February 24 – Portland, OR – Mississippi Studios

February 25 – Seattle, WA – Neptune Theatre

February 26 – Vancouver, BC – Imperial Vancouver

March 1 – Boise, ID – Neurolux

March 2 – Salt Lake City, UT – The Commonwealth Room

March 3 – Fort Collins, CO – Venue TBA

March 4 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

March 5 – Denver, CO – Bluebird Theater

March 7 – Kansas City, MO – Record Bar

March 8 – St. Louis, MO – Off Broadway

March 9 – Madison, WI – High Noon Saloon

March 10 – Minneapolis, MN – Fine Line Music Cafe

March 11 – Chicago, IL – Thalia Hall

March 12 – Nashville, TN – Brooklyn Bowl

