Hopscotch 2024 Lineup – St. Vincent, Waxahatchee, Faye Webster, Snail Mail, and More Raleigh, NC Festival in September Also Features Wednesday, Amen Dunes, Indigo De Souza, MJ Lenderman, Guided By Voices, The Jesus Lizard, Ty Segall, Hovvdy, and Others

Raleigh, North Carolina’s Hopscotch Music Festival has announced its initial 2024 lineup. Headliners include St. Vincent, Waxahatchee, and Faye Webster. Other highlights include Snail Mail, Wednesday, Amen Dunes, Indigo De Souza, MJ Lenderman, Guided By Voices, The Jesus Lizard, Ty Segall, Hovvdy, Ducks Ltd., Sour Widows, and others. The full initial lineup is below. The festival happens in downtown Raleigh September 5-7.

Tickets are available via www.hopscotchmusicfest.com.

Here is the full initial lineup:

Amen Dunes, BADBADNOTGOOD, Ben Katzman’s Degreaser, Blue Cactus, Boldy James, Brat, Canine Heart Sounds, Celebrity Death Slot Machine, Chicano Batman, Chiffon, Co-Ed Dorms, Colin Miller, Dean Johnson, The dB’s, Delver, Ducks Ltd., Durand Jones, Edsel Axle, Exercise, Family Vision, Fancy Gap, Faye Webster, feeble little horse, Fust, Gabriel Da Rosa, Geeked, Guided By Voices, Hanna Ljungholm, Harry Sings!, Hovvdy, Indigo De Souza, Isatu Kamara, ISS, Jason Joshua, the Jesus Lizard, John Roseboro, Joe Pera, JPEGMafia, JULIA., Katie Hughes, Klark Sound, Late Bloomer, Lily Seabird, Lord Jah-Monte Ogbon, Mark Brady, MAVI, MJ Lenderman and the Wind, Modern Biology, Mr. Phylzzz, Mutant Strain, Native Sun, Niecy Blues, No Visa & Friends (Alec Lomami, BABY COUSIN TAY TAY, Brydecisive, Micky Slicks), Flower In Bloom, Or Best Offer, Pat and The Pissers, Peter One, Pillow Queens, The Pink Stones, Pollute, Previous Industries, Public Circuit, Pylon Reenactment Society, Qwilt, Real Companion, RIBS, Rubber Band Gun, Rufat Agayev, Ryan Davis & the Roadhouse Band, Scientist, Secret Shame, Sluice, Snail Mail, Sofia Bolt, Sour Widows, Spencer Cullum, Spotlights, St. Vincent, Steven Chen, Super City, Tall Juan, Taper’s Choice (2 sets), Teens In Trouble, Teethe, The Thing, Tim Heidecker, Ty Segall Solo Acoustic, Undertow Brass Band, Verity Den, Wagging, Waxahatchee, Wednesday, Wendy Eisenberg, Winged Wheel, Wishy, WITCH, Youbet, Zorn.

