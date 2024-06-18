News

Horse Jumper of Love Share Video for New Song “Snow Angel” (Feat. MJ Lenderman and Squirrel Flower) New Album Disaster Trick Due Out August 16 via Run For Cover

Photography by POND Creative

Horse Jumper of Love have shared a new song, “Snow Angel,” which features MJ Lenderman and Squirrel Flower. It’s the opening track from their forthcoming album, Disaster Trick, which is due out on August 16 via Run For Cover. Watch the Lance Bangs-directed video for “Snow Angel” below, followed by the band’s upcoming tour dates.

Lead vocalist and guitarist Dimitri Giannopolous had this to say on new track in a press release: “A lot of my songs start with an image and then stream of consciousness takes over from there. I had this idea of a snow angel melting in the sun. It stemmed from the first poem in Actual Air called ‘Snow.’ Through this piece, David Berman explores the idea of snow metaphorically and abstractly. He relates the outdoors sounding like a room when it’s snowing and snow angels being shot by a farmer, vulnerable and isolated… I wanted to tap into a feeling of being outside in the cold and wanting something.”

Iconic video director Lance Bangs had this to say of the track’s video: “‘Snow Angel’ felt like it wanted to be expressed visually as a kinetic, enveloping barrage of vision-confusion. We built contraptions, invented new techniques, prepared loud versions of the song at various speeds. After one particular take we realized we had conjured something in a continuous shot that didn’t look like things we had seen before, and that we didn’t want to look away or cut away to anything else.”

Previously the band shared the album’s first single, “Wink.”

Having toured with Alvvays and upcoming dates with DIIV, Horse Jumper of Love has announced its own tour in support of Disaster Trick.

Horse Jumper of Love Tour Dates:

7/15 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

7/16 - Washington, D.C. @ The Howard Theatre ^

7/17 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/19 - Charleston, SC @ Music Farm ^

7/20 - Orlando, FL @ House of Blues ^

7/21 - Miami, FL @ The Ground ^

7/23 - Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum ^

7/24 - Pensacola, FL @ The Handlebar

7/25 - Atlanta, GA @ Buckhead Theatre ^

7/27 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall Ballroom ^

7/28 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Avenue ^

7/30 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall ^

7/31 - Detroit, MI @ St Andrew’s Hall ^

8/1 - Windsor, ON @ Meteor

8/2 - Toronto, ON @ The Concert Hall ^

8/3 - Montreal, QC @ La Sala Rossa

8/4 - Portland, ME @ Oxbow Blending & Bottling

8/5 - Boston, MA @ Royale ^

8/6 - Troy, NY @ No Fun

8/7 - New York, NY @ Brooklyn Paramount ^

9/14 - Cleveland, OH @ Mahall’s

9/19 - Portland, OR @ Polaris Hall

9/20 - Vancouver, BC @ Fox Cabaret

9/21 - Seattle, WA @ Barboza

9/23 - Reno, NV @ Holland Project

9/24 - San Francisco, CA @ Richshaw Stop

9/26 - Los Angeles, CA @ Lodge Room

9/27 - San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

9/28 - Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

9/30 - Denton, TX @ Rubber Gloves

10/1 - Austin, TX @ Parish

10/4 - Nashville, TN @ Blue Room

10/5 - Columbus, OH @ Ace of Cups

10/6 - Pittsburgh, PA @ Bottlerocket Social Hall

11/9 – London, UK @ Pitchfork London

^ w/ DIIV

