Horsegirl Announce New Album and Tour, Share Video for New Song “2468” Phonetics On and On Due Out February 14, 2025 via Matador

Photography by Ruby Faye

New York-via-Chicago-based rock trio Horsegirl have announced a new album, Phonetics On and On, and shared its first single, “2468,” via a music video. They have also announced some tour dates. Phonetics On and On is due out February 14, 2025 via Matador. Below, check out “2468,” followed by the album’s tracklist and cover artwork, as well as the tour dates.

Phonetics On and On is the band’s sophomore album and the follow-up to 2022’s Versions of Modern Performance. Horsegirl is Penelope Lowenstein (guitar, vocals), Nora Cheng (guitar, vocals), and Gigi Reece (drums). In the fall of 2022 the band relocated to NYC for Lowenstein and Reece to attend NYU. In January 2024 the trio returned to Chicago to record the album at The Loft, with Welsh singer/songwriter Cate Le Bon producing.

Eliza Callahan directed the “2468” video, which was choreographed by Alexa West.

Read our review of Versions of Modern Performance here.

Phonetics On and On Tracklist:

1. Where’d You Go

2. Rock City

3. In Twos

4. 2468

5. Well I Know You’re Shy

6. Julie

7. Switch Over

8. Information Content

9. Frontrunner

10. Sport Meets Sound

11. I Can’t Stand To See You

Horsegirl Tour Dates:

Sat. Feb. 22 - Chicago, IL @ Metro (Record Release Show) ^

Fri. Mar. 21 - Philadelphia, PA @ First Unitarian Church %

Sat. Mar. 22 - Washington, DC @ Black Cat %

Sun. Mar. 23 - Raleigh, NC @ Kings %

Mon. Mar. 24 - Richmond, VA @ The Warehouse %

Wed. Mar. 26 - Hamden, CT @ Space Ballroom %

Thu. Mar. 27 - Somerville, MA @ Arts at The Armory %

Fri. Mar. 28 - Woodstock, NY @ Bearsville Theater %

Sat. Mar. 29 - Brooklyn, NY @ Warsaw %

^ w/ Lifeguard & Answering Machines

% w/ Free Range

