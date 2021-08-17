News

Hovvdy Share Videos for New Songs “Junior Day League” and “Around Again” True Love Due Out October 1 via Grand Jury

Photography by Adam Alonzo



Austin, TX duo Hovvdy (Charlie Martin and Will Taylor) are releasing a new album, True Love, on October 1 via Grand Jury. Now they have shared two more songs from it, “Junior Day League” and “Around Again,” both via videos. Check them both out below.

Andrew Sarlo (Bon Iver, Big Thief) produced True Love, which was recorded at his studio in Los Angeles throughout 2020. The band’s last album was 2019’s Heavy Lifter.

Taylor had this to say about the new songs in a press release: “‘Around Again’ lyrically shifts between big reflections and small memories. The simplicity of the music and words really helped define this song for me. I’m thankful to have had help from Charlie and Andrew expanding and finishing it.

“‘Junior Day League’ is about being in a daze on a fast day in a new town. Falling enamored with the people you’re with and the setting you’re in. Letting things move around you, rather than trying to control them.”

Hayden Hubner directed the “Junior Day League” video and Adam Alonzo directed the “Around Again” video.

Previously the band shared the album’s title track, “True Love,” via a video. “True Love” was one of our Songs of the Week.

The duo collectively had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “This collection of songs feels to us like a return to form, writing and recording songs for ourselves and loved ones. Spending less energy consumed with how people may respond freed us up to put our efforts into creating an honest, heartfelt album that spans a range of sonic landscapes, yet feels like a singular breath.”

