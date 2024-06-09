News

All





IAN SWEET and Porridge Radio Team Up for New Song “Everyone’s a Superstar” Recorded at Abbey Road Studios

IAN SWEET (the project of Jilian Medford) and England’s Porridge Radio (the band led by Dana Margolin) have collaborated on new track, “Everyone’s a Superstar.” The song was recorded at London’s iconic Abbey Road Studios as part of their annual Amplify x Pitchfork London series. Listen below.

The series takes artists playing at the Pitchfork London music festival to Abbey Road to write and record a song with their engineers in a day’s time. Interviews on the process are conducted alongside film documentation that can be found below as well.

Medford had this to say in a press release: “We all went into this day with no expectations but also wide eyes and a lot of excitement! To be at Abbey Road was a dream, and to be reunited with Porridge Radio was also a dream, so it was so fun to see our old friends again in a totally new context and to make something special together. We all clicked in a really magical way right off the bat. Everyone sort of took their places and fit in where they had to. We came out of it with something I feel so proud of, and something I never knew would exist. Writing with Dana and seeing her process as a lyricist was really enlightening as well. It had been a long time since I’d written lyrics with someone else…I was excited to see where her mind went and how our two styles found one unique voice together.”

Porridge Radio collectively had this to add: “It was amazing to come into a room of seven musicians with absolutely no idea what was going to happen and lock-in together to write and record a song that we actually all love in one day. Creatively it was so exciting and such a fun process and we’re so proud of what we made.”

IAN SWEET is wrapping up their North American tour with Nation of Language before headlining dates in Europe this fall.

IAN SWEET Tour Dates:

Mon. June 10 - Richmond, VT @ Broadberry Theatre #

Wed. June 12 - Atlanta, GA @ Terminal West #

Sun. June 16 - Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club #

Tue. June 18 - Morgantown, WV @ 123 Pleasant Street #

Wed. June 19 - Buffalo, NY @ Electric City #

Fri. June 21 - Portland, ME @ Portland House of Music #

Sat. June 22 - Catskill, NY @ Glen Falls House #

Fri. July 26 - Somerville, MA @ NICE, a fest

Sun. Oct. 13 - Berlin, DE @ Prachtwerk

Mon. Oct. 14 - Brussels, BE @ Le Botanique

Tue. Oct. 15 - Paris, FR @ Supersonic

Fri. Oct. 18 - Sat. Oct. 19 - Rotterdam, NL @ Left of the Dial

Tue. Oct. 22 - London, UK @ The Lexington



#= w/ Nation of Language

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.