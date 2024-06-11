 III Points Announces Massive Attack, Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Justice, and More for 2024 Lineup | Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
III Points Announces Massive Attack, Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Justice, and More for 2024 Lineup

Festival Will Take Place October 18 and 19 in Miami; Lineup Also Features DJ Shadow, Jungle, bar italia, and Disclosure

Miami’s III Points festival has announced its 2024 lineup. Highlights include Massive Attack (playing their first U.S. show in years), Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Justice, Jungle, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, bar italia, and others. The diverse lineup includes various genres such as rap, indie rock, funk, underground dance, legacy acts, and techno.

The festival will take place on October 18 and 19 at Mana Wynwood. The over 60 acts unfold over two 13 hour days across 11 stages. This year follows their 2023 sold-out 10th-anniversary III Points edition. The full lineup is below.

In a press release, III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli has this to say on the festival’s growth: “Each year we strive to program what the sound of Miami is right now. As we enter into our eleventh year, I feel the most connected and proud of this music offering we have worked so hard to put together.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 1:11 p.m. ET. Sign up for early access to tickets at www.iiipoints.com.

The III Points 2024 line-up (in A-Z order) includes:
Arca
Artemas
Aurora Halal (LIVE)
Bad Gyal
Bar Italia
Beltran
Ben UFO
Bladee
BLOND:ISH
Carlita
Channel Tres
Chasewest
Cloonee
Disclosure
Disco Lines
DJ Koze
DJ Shadow
Elderbrook
Glass Beams
Heidi Lawden
horsegiirL
Isabella Lovestory
ISOxo
Jacques Greene
Jamie xx
Joe Kay
Jonny From Space (LIVE)
Jungle
Justice
Kaytranada
KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]
Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]
Layton Giordani
Maher Daniel [B2B D33]
Mall Grab
Malone
Massive Attack
Mochakk
Natural Wonder Beauty Concept
Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)
Pachanga Boys
Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton
PAWSA
PinkPantheress
Player Dave
Pretty Girl
Ranger Trucco
REZZ
Rick Ross
salute
Sammy Virji
Sara Landry
Sega Bodega
Seth Troxler
Skee Mask
Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]
Snow Strippers
SoFTT
Thee Sacred Souls
Tinlicker (LIVE)
Toro y Moi
True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]
Vintage Culture
Yung Lean


