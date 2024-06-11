News

III Points Announces Massive Attack, Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Justice, and More for 2024 Lineup Festival Will Take Place October 18 and 19 in Miami; Lineup Also Features DJ Shadow, Jungle, bar italia, and Disclosure

Miami’s III Points festival has announced its 2024 lineup. Highlights include Massive Attack (playing their first U.S. show in years), Jamie xx, Toro y Moi, Justice, Jungle, Disclosure, DJ Shadow, bar italia, and others. The diverse lineup includes various genres such as rap, indie rock, funk, underground dance, legacy acts, and techno.

The festival will take place on October 18 and 19 at Mana Wynwood. The over 60 acts unfold over two 13 hour days across 11 stages. This year follows their 2023 sold-out 10th-anniversary III Points edition. The full lineup is below.

In a press release, III Points Co-Founder David Sinopoli has this to say on the festival’s growth: “Each year we strive to program what the sound of Miami is right now. As we enter into our eleventh year, I feel the most connected and proud of this music offering we have worked so hard to put together.”

Tickets go on sale this Friday, June 14 at 1:11 p.m. ET. Sign up for early access to tickets at www.iiipoints.com.

The III Points 2024 line-up (in A-Z order) includes:

Arca

Artemas

Aurora Halal (LIVE)

Bad Gyal

Bar Italia

Beltran

Ben UFO

Bladee

BLOND:ISH

Carlita

Channel Tres

Chasewest

Cloonee

Disclosure

Disco Lines

DJ Koze

DJ Shadow

Elderbrook

Glass Beams

Heidi Lawden

horsegiirL

Isabella Lovestory

ISOxo

Jacques Greene

Jamie xx

Joe Kay

Jonny From Space (LIVE)

Jungle

Justice

Kaytranada

KETTAMA [B2B Skin On Skin]

Lake Hills [B2B True Vine]

Layton Giordani

Maher Daniel [B2B D33]

Mall Grab

Malone

Massive Attack

Mochakk

Natural Wonder Beauty Concept

Nick Leon & Ezra Miller (LIVE A/V)

Pachanga Boys

Parliament Funkadelic feat. George Clinton

PAWSA

PinkPantheress

Player Dave

Pretty Girl

Ranger Trucco

REZZ

Rick Ross

salute

Sammy Virji

Sara Landry

Sega Bodega

Seth Troxler

Skee Mask

Skin On Skin [B2B KETTAMA]

Snow Strippers

SoFTT

Thee Sacred Souls

Tinlicker (LIVE)

Toro y Moi

True Vine [B2B Lake Hills]

Vintage Culture

Yung Lean



