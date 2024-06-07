News

illuminati hotties Announces New Album, Shares New Song “Didn’t” (Feat. Cavetown) POWER is due August 23 on Hopeless

Photography by Shervin Lainez

The project of producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, illuminati hotties has announced a new album, POWER, and shared a new song from it, “Didn’t.” The song features Cavetown and is accompanied by a video. POWER is due out August 23 via Hopeless. Below, check out “Didn’t,” as well as the album’s tracklist and album art, as well as some upcoming tour dates.

POWER includes the recent single “Can’t Be Still,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The new album follows “Sandwich Sharer,” a new song Tudzin shared in 2022, and her 2021 album, Let Me Do One More, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Since her latest album release, Tudzin has produced and engineered records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more.

Read our 2021 interview with illuminati hotties.

POWER Tracklist:

1. Can’t Be Still

2. I Would like, Still Love You

3. Throw (Life Raft)

4. Rot

5. Falling In Love With Somebody Better

6. The L

7. Sleeping In

8. Didn’t (feat. Cavetown)

9. You Are Not Who You Were

10. What’s The Fuzz

11. YSL

12. Power

13. Everything Changes

illuminati hotties Tour Dates:

09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^*

09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^*

09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^*

10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^

10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^

10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^

10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^

10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^

10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia^

10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

