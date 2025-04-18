News

illuminati hotties Announces New EP, Shares New Song “Wreck My Life” (Feat. PUP) Nickel on the Fountain Floor EP Due Out May 30 on Hopeless

Photography by Anjelica Bette Fellini

The project of Sarah Tudzin, illuminati hotties has announced a new EP, Nickel on the Fountain Floor, and shared a new song from it, “Wreck My Life,” which features PUP, in particular the band’s Stefan Babcock. Listen below, followed by illuminati hotties’ upcoming tour dates, including some with PUP. Also watch her recent Tiny Desk Concert.

Nickel on the Fountain follows illuminati hotties’ 2024 album, POWER.

Tudzin had this to say about the new EP and single in a press release: “There are a handful songs that I couldn’t quite figure out how to squeeze on to POWER—they live in a nearby neighborhood to POWER or perhaps weren’t fully formed in time, and ‘Wreck My Life’ was a tune that lay crying on the cutting room floor for a rework. I’m honored to be joined by the unmatched talent of Stefan from PUP on this tune, who took it to another level. You ALL know someone that fits the ‘Wreck My Life’ description and I PRAY you never let them (wreck your life).”

Read our 2021 interview with illuminati hotties.

illuminati hotties Tour Dates:

Supporting PUP:

7 May - Birmingham, UK - XOYO Birmingham

8 May - Leeds, UK - Project House

10 May - Manchester, UK - 02 Ritz

11 May - Glasgow, UK - SWG3 (TV Studio)

12 May - Newcastle, UK - Newcastle University

13 May - Bristol, UK - Marble Factory

15 May - Southampton, UK - Engine Rooms

16 May - London, UK - O2 Forum Kentish Town

18 May - Amsterdam, NL - Melkweg

20 May - Cologne, DE - Club Volta

21 May - Hamburg, DE - Logo

22 May - Berlin, DE - Hole44

23 May - Munich, DE - Strom

25 May - Paris, FR - La Maroquinerie



Headline Dates:

1 Jun - Chicago, IL - Beat Kitchen

2 Jun - Ferndale, MI - The Loving Touch*^

3 Jun - Indianapolis, IN - Hoosier Dome*^

5 Jun - Louisville, KY - The Whirling Tiger*^

6 Jun - Madison, TN - Jorts Fest

7 June - Birmingham, AL - Woodlawn Theatre*^

9 June - Winter Park, FL - Conduit*^

10 June - Tampa, FL - Crowbar*^

12 June - Charlotte, NC - Snug Harbor*^

13 June - Columbus, OH - A&R Music Bar*^

14 June - Pittsburgh, PA - Spirit Lodge*^

15 June - Cleveland Heights, OH - Grog Shop*^

17 June - Buffalo, NY - Rec Room*^

18 June - Syracuse, NY - The Song & Dance*^

19 June - Hartford, CT - The Webster Underground*^

20 June - Providence, RI - Alchemy*^

21 June - Greenfield, MA - Green River Festival

*With Georgia Maq ^With allie

