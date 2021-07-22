News

illuminati hotties Shares Lyric Video for New Song “u v v p” (Feat. Buck Meek) Let Me Do One More Due Out October 1 via Snack Shack Tracks in Partnership with Hopeless Records

Photography by Lissyelle Laricchia



Illuminati hotties (the project of singer/songwriter Sarah Tudzin) is releasing a new album, Let Me Do One More, on October 1 via Snack Shack Tracks in Partnership with Hopeless Records. Now she has shared another song from it, the country-tinged “u v v p,” which features Buck Meek from Big Thief, whose vocals come in at the end. It was shared via a Mike Barwin-directed lyric video featuring images of a beach. Watch it below.

Tudzin had this to say about the new single in a press release: “The road toward fulfillment is lonesome and dusty for a rambling ranger like yourself. For when you need a deputy’s hand, a sling of something sweet, or just a breather in paradise, there’s ‘u v v p.’ I brought along my pal Buck Meek to remind you to say something about how special your beau may be to you, even if you’re too shy to muster up the courage.”

Let Me Do One More features “MMMOOOAAAAAYAYA” (which is just pronounced as “MOO!”), a new song shared in April via a video for it. It was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared its second single, “Pool Hopping,” also via a video. It also made our Songs of the Week list.

Of the album as a whole, she says: “The songs tell a story of my gremlin-ass running around LA, sneaking into pools at night, messing up and starting over, begging for attention for one second longer, and asking the audience to let me do one more.”

Tudzin also adds: “I love these songs and they’re a part of me and I’m proud of them.”

Illuminati hotties found success with 2018’s debut album, Kiss Yr Frenemies, but when it came time to release a follow-up Tudzin found herself at odds with her then label, Tiny Engines, who didn’t have the proper infrastructure to fully release their second album. “It felt like any momentum came to a screeching halt. It felt painful to pick up a guitar, to write, to record any loose ends that needed to happen to wrap up the album,” Tudzin says in a press release. So instead, illuminati hotties self-released a new album (although carefully not referring to it as one), the acclaimed FREE I.H: This Is Not the One You’ve Been Waiting For, in 2020. Now Tudzin has a new home and more control.

“I’m incredibly stoked to be partnering with Hopeless Records on my own imprint, Snack Shack Tracks,” she says. “With everything that has brought me to where I am, I knew that the next time around I needed to seek support from folks who trusted me—who believed not only in illuminati hotties, but also in myself, and my curative vision as a creator at large. Hopeless is the perfect collaborator for IH and beyond. I am thrilled, grateful, and looking forward to an expansive future for the music that we’re all total nerds about!”

illuminati hotties 2021 tour dates:

09/15/21 - Las Vegas, NV - The Chelsea at the Cosmopolitan *

09/17/21 - Napa, CA - Oxbow RiverStage *

10/02/21 - Los Angeles, CA - Zebulon



* supporting/ Death Cab For Cutie

