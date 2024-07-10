News

illuminati hotties Shares Title Track “Power” from Upcoming Album POWER is due August 23 on Hopeless

Photography by Shervin Lainez

The project of producer and engineer Sarah Tudzin, illuminati hotties has released the title track, “Power,” from her upcoming new album, POWER. POWER is due out August 23 via Hopeless. Below, check out the music video for “Power” as well as some upcoming tour dates.

Of the new release, Tudzin had this to say in a press release: “‘Power’ is a reckoning with mortality. It was the song I avoided writing every time I sat down with a guitar until it finally fell out of me. In it I’m asking over and over, how am I supposed to participate in earthly existence after the passing of my mom, who so selflessly gave me her confidence, who instilled my power? There is no answer, and there is no sign.”

(Note: It seems that “Power” the song is styled lowercase whereas POWER the album title is styled uppercase.)

POWER includes the recent single “Didn’t” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The release before, “Can’t Be Still,” was also one of our Songs of the Week. The new album follows “Sandwich Sharer,” a new song Tudzin shared in 2022, and her 2021 album, Let Me Do One More, which was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2021.

Since her latest album release, Tudzin has produced and engineered records from boygenius, Weyes Blood, Speedy Ortiz, Cloud Nothings, and more.

Read our 2021 interview with illuminati hotties.

illuminati hotties Tour Dates:

09/25 - Santa Ana, CA - Constellation Room^*

09/26 - San Diego, CA -Casbah^*

09/28 - San Francisco, CA - The Chapel^*

09/29/24 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post^*

10/01 - Portland, OR - Mississippi Studios^*

10/02 - Vancouver, BC - The Biltmore Cabaret^*

10/03 - Seattle, WA - Neumos^*

10/04 - Boise, ID - Neurolux^

10/05 - Salt Lake City, UT - Kilby Court^

10/06 - Denver, CO -Larimer Lounge^

10/08 - St. Paul, MN -Turf Club^

10/09 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium^

10/10 - Chicago, IL - Lincoln Hall^

10/11 - Hamtramck, MI - The Sanctuary^

10/12 -Toronto, ON -Longboat Hall^

10/13 - Montreal, QC - Cabaret Foufs^

10/15 - South Burlington, VT - Higher Ground Showcase Lounge^

10/16 - Cambridge, MA - The Sinclair^

10/17 - Philadelphia, PA - First Unitarian Church^

10/18 - New York, NY -Bowery Ballroom^

10/19 - Washington, DC - Black Cat^

10/20 - Durham, NC - Motorco Music Hall^

10/22 - Nashville, TN - The End^

10/23 - Atlanta, GA -The Masquerade (Purgatory)^

10/26 - Dallas, TX - Club Dada^

10/25 - New Orleans, LA - Siberia^

10/27/24 - Houston, TX - White Oak Music Hall (Upstairs)^

10/29 - Santa Fe, NM - Tumbleroot Brewery and Distillery^

10/30 -Phoenix, AZ - The Rebel Lounge^

11/01 - Los Angeles, CA - Teragram Ballroom^

^ with Daffo

*with Maddie Ross

