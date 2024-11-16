Jack White Announces 2025 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “You Got Me Searching”
No Name Out Now on Third Man
Nov 15, 2024 Photography by David James Swanson
Jack White released an acclaimed new album, No Name, in August via Third Man. Now he has shared a new song, “You Got Me Searching,” a B-side to the album’s “That’s How I’m Feeling,” and has also announced some 2025 tour dates. Check out the blistering track and the tour dates below.
“That’s How I’m Feeling” and “You Got Me Searching” will be released as a 7-inch single on November 22.
Read our review of No Name here.
Stream the album here.
Prior to No Name’s release, the album was previously leaked across the internet. Free unmarked copies of the album were slipped to customers at various Third Man stores.
White’s previous solo album was 2022’s Entering Heaven Alive via Third Man, which followed Fear of the Dawn (also released in 2022) and 2018’s Boarding House Reach. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).
Jack White Tour Dates:
NOVEMBER
15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*
17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital*
DECEMBER
1 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *
2 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre *
5 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall
6 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall *
7 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel *
9 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne
11 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre
13 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre
17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall
FEBRUARY 2025
6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY
7 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall
11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre
12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount
17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner
18 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner
MARCH 2025
10 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima
12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall
13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall
15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT
APRIL 2025
3 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory
4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater
5 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha
7 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
8 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)
11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)
12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre
15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe
16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre
18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle
MAY 2025
4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater
6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom
8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom
10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center
12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium
15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl
16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater
17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic
19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom
24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn
* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED
