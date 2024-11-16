News

All





Jack White Announces 2025 Tour Dates and Shares New Song “You Got Me Searching” No Name Out Now on Third Man

Photography by David James Swanson

Jack White released an acclaimed new album, No Name, in August via Third Man. Now he has shared a new song, “You Got Me Searching,” a B-side to the album’s “That’s How I’m Feeling,” and has also announced some 2025 tour dates. Check out the blistering track and the tour dates below.

“That’s How I’m Feeling” and “You Got Me Searching” will be released as a 7-inch single on November 22.

Read our review of No Name here.

Stream the album here.

Prior to No Name’s release, the album was previously leaked across the internet. Free unmarked copies of the album were slipped to customers at various Third Man stores.

White’s previous solo album was 2022’s Entering Heaven Alive via Third Man, which followed Fear of the Dawn (also released in 2022) and 2018’s Boarding House Reach. His band The Raconteurs released their last album, Help Us Stranger, back in 2019 via Third Man (stream it here).

Jack White Tour Dates:

NOVEMBER

15 – San Antonio, TX – Paper Tiger*

17 – Mexico City, MX – Corona Capital*

DECEMBER

1 – Hong Kong – Clockenflap Music & Arts Festival *

2 – Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam – Capital Theatre *

5 – Brisbane, Australia – Fortitude Music Hall

6 – Ballarat, Australia – Civic Hall *

7 – Melbourne, Australia – Corner Hotel *

9 – Melbourne, Australia – Forum Melbourne

11 – Hobart, Australia – Odeon Theatre

13 – Sydney, Australia – Enmore Theatre

17 – Auckland, New Zealand – Auckland Town Hall

FEBRUARY 2025

6 – Toronto, ON – HISTORY

7 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

8 – Toronto, ON – Massey Hall

11 – Brooklyn, NY – Kings Theatre

12 – Brooklyn, NY – Brooklyn Paramount

17 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

18 – Boston, MA - Roadrunner

MARCH 2025

10 – Hiroshima, Japan – Blue Live Hiroshima

12 – Osaka, Japan – Gorilla Hall

13 – Nagoya, Japan – Diamond Hall

15 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

17 – Tokyo, Japan – Toyosu PIT

APRIL 2025

3 – St. Louis, MO – The Factory

4 – Kansas City, MO – Uptown Theater

5 – Omaha, NE – Steelhouse Omaha

7 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

8 – Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

10 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

11 – Chicago, IL – The Salt Shed (Indoors)

12 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

13 – Detroit, MI – Masonic Temple Theatre

15 – Grand Rapids, MI – GLC Live at 20 Monroe

16 – Cleveland, OH – Agora Theatre

18 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

19 – Nashville, TN – The Pinnacle

MAY 2025

4 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

5 – Austin, TX – ACL Live at the Moody Theater

6 – Dallas, TX – South Side Ballroom

8 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

9 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

10 – Salt Lake City, UT – Union Event Center

12 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

13 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Palladium

15 – Santa Barbara, CA – Santa Barbara Bowl

16 – Oakland, CA – Fox Theater

17 – San Francisco, CA – The Masonic

19 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

20 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

22 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

23 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

24 – Troutdale, OR – Edgefield Concerts on the Lawn

* PREVIOUSLY ANNOUNCED

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.