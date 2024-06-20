News

All





Jade Hairpins Announce Album and Share Video for Lead Track “Drifting Superstition” Sophomore Album Get Me the Good Stuff Due Out September 13 on Merge

Photography by Cressida Kocienski

Jade Hairpins have announced their sophmore album, Get Me the Good Stuff, and shared its lead single, “Drifting Superstition.” The album is due out September 13 via Merge. Find the single’s music video, album tracklist, cover art, and tour dates below.

The band is led by Jonah Falco and Mike Haliechik (Fucked Up) and Falco directed the new video.

On “Drifting Superstition,” Falco had this to say in a press release: “The song is about the double dead end of not trusting yourself enough to make good decisions, musically wrapped in a Mondays-meets-Bolan, funky filo pastry. With the video I am trying to bring together a simplified and lighthearted sense of the deeper contradictions and folkloric fantasies taken from the lyrics into something in the visual world of Pet Shop Boys’ ‘It Couldn’t Happen Here’ and Lina Wertmüller.”

Get Me the Good Stuff wrestles with anxiety and self-doubt. When performing new material live, Falco experienced the audience attempting to make sense of his unfinished lyrics which surfaced further anxiety of being worthy of spotlight attention. Falco elaborates: “Music can feel like such aberrant behavior. Humans like to make noise for each other, but it’s not like our factory settings are to hold a guitar, or that we enjoy every song we listen to. When you form a band and commit to touring and recording, there’s an expectation that what you’re making is something that someone needs to hear, and there’s a lot of pressure in meeting that expectation.”

Before the September release of Get Me the Good Stuff, Jade Hairpins will be on a short tour of the UK and Europe, with more dates to be announced.

Get Me the Good Stuff Tracklist:

1. Let It Be Me

2. Drifting Superstition

3. Our House That Doesn’t Change

4. Get Me the Good Stuff

5. Telltale Flyover

6. My Feet on Your Ground

7. Lost in Song

8. L.I.E.

9. Put Me in the Picture

10. Better Here Than in Love

11. Live Free Underwater

12. In the Heat of the Sun

Jade Hairpins Tour Dates:

Aug 24 London, UK – New River Studios

Aug 28 Istanbul, TR – The Wall

Aug 30 Yerevan, AM – Muha

Aug 31 Tbilisi, GE – Secret Place

Subscribe to Under the Radar’s print magazine.

Support Under the Radar on Patreon.