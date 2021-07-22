News

James Blake Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Say What You Will” Friends That Break Your Heart Due Out September 10 via Republic





James Blake has announced a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and shared its first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. Blake has also announced some tour dates. Friends That Break Your Heart is due out September 10 via Republic. Check out “Say What You Will” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.

Blake had this to say about “Say What You Will” in a press release: “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.”

Friends That Break Your Heart follows his 2020 EPs Before and Covers. Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. Artist Miles Johnston designed the cover art for Friends That Break Your Heart, working closely with Blake to capture the vibe of the album.

Tickets for Blake’s tour go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. local time.

Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist:

1. Famous Last Words

2. Life Is Not The Same

3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)

4. Funeral

5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)

6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine

7. Foot Forward

8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)

9. Say What You Will

10. Lost Angel Nights

11. Friends That Break Your Heart

12. If I’m Insecure

James Blake Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

