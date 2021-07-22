“Say What You Will” video screenshot
James Blake Announces New Album and Tour, Shares Video for New Song “Say What You Will”
Friends That Break Your Heart Due Out September 10 via Republic
James Blake has announced a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, and shared its first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. Blake has also announced some tour dates. Friends That Break Your Heart is due out September 10 via Republic. Check out “Say What You Will” below, followed by the album’s tracklist and cover art, as well as the tour dates.
Blake had this to say about “Say What You Will” in a press release: “The song is about finding peace with who you are and where you’re at regardless of how well other people seem to be doing. Comparison really is the thief of joy.”
Friends That Break Your Heart follows his 2020 EPs Before and Covers. Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. Artist Miles Johnston designed the cover art for Friends That Break Your Heart, working closely with Blake to capture the vibe of the album.
Tickets for Blake’s tour go on sale Friday, July 30, at 10 a.m. local time.
Friends That Break Your Heart Tracklist:
1. Famous Last Words
2. Life Is Not The Same
3. Coming Back (feat. SZA)
4. Funeral
5. Frozen (feat. JID & SwaVay)
6. I’m So Blessed You’re Mine
7. Foot Forward
8. Show Me (feat. Monica Martin)
9. Say What You Will
10. Lost Angel Nights
11. Friends That Break Your Heart
12. If I’m Insecure
James Blake Tour Dates:
Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
