James Blake Shares New Song “Famous Last Words” Friends That Break Your Heart Due Out October 8 via Republic





James Blake is releasing a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on October 8 via Republic. Now he has shared its third single, “Famous Last Words.” Listen below.

Previously Blake shared the album’s first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. “Say What You Will” was one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared its second single, “Life Is Not the Same,” via a lyric video for it.

Friends That Break Your Heart follows his 2020 EPs Before and Covers. Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. Artist Miles Johnston designed the cover art for Friends That Break Your Heart, working closely with Blake to capture the vibe of the album.

Read our review of Assume Form.

James Blake Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre

Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall

Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre

Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl

Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore

Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre

Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium

Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre

Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre

Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall

Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem

Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center

Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

