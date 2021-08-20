 James Blake Shares New Song “Life Is Not the Same” | Under The Radar Magazine Under the Radar | Music Blog for the Indie Music Magazine
Friday, August 20th, 2021  
James Blake Shares New Song “Life Is Not the Same”

Friends That Break Your Heart Due Out September 10 via Republic

Aug 20, 2021 By Mark Redfern
James Blake is releasing a new album, Friends That Break Your Heart, on September 10 via Republic. Now he has shared its second single, “Life Is Not the Same,” via a lyric video for it. “Life Is Not the Same” is a collaboration with producer duo Take A Daytrip. Listen below.

Previously Blake shared the album’s first single, “Say What You Will,” via an amusing video that guest stars FINNEAS, in which Blake is envious of the producer/musician’s success. “Say What You Will” was one of our Songs of the Week.

Friends That Break Your Heart follows his 2020 EPs Before and Covers. Blake’s last album, Assume Form, came out back in January 2019 via Republic. Artist Miles Johnston designed the cover art for Friends That Break Your Heart, working closely with Blake to capture the vibe of the album.

Read our review of Assume Form.

James Blake Tour Dates:

Thursday, September 16, 2021 – San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
Sunday, September 19, 2021 – San Francisco, CA – Greek Theatre
Tuesday, September 21, 2021 – Portland, OR – Arlene Schnitzer Concert Hall
Wednesday, September 22, 2021 – Seattle, WA – Paramount Theatre
Saturday, September 25, 2021 – Los Angeles, CA – Hollywood Bowl
Tuesday, September 28, 2021 – Denver, CO – The Fillmore
Thursday, September 30, 2021 – Minneapolis, MN – The State Theatre
Saturday, October 2, 2021 – Detroit, MI – Fillmore Auditorium
Sunday, October 3, 2021 – Chicago, IL – Chicago Theatre
Wednesday, October 6, 2021 – Boston, MA – Boch Center Wang Theatre
Friday, October 8, 2021 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
Saturday, October 9, 2021 – New York, NY – Radio City Music Hall
Tuesday, October 12, 2021 – Washington, DC – The Anthem
Wednesday, October 13, 2021 – Charlotte, NC – Belk Theater at Blumenthal Performing Arts Center
Friday, October 15, 2021 – Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle

