James Share Future Islands Remix of “Beautiful Beaches” All the Colours of You Out Now via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services

Photography by Lewis Knaggs



British rock band James released their 16th studio album, All the Colours of You, back in June via Virgin Music Label & Artist Services. Now they have shared a new remix of one of the album’s singles, “Beautiful Beaches,” by Future Islands, who slow down the song a bit and add more atmosphere. Listen below.

All the Colours of You was produced by Grammy award-winner Jacknife Lee (Taylor Swift, U2, The Killers). Previously the band shared the album’s title track, which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then they shared its second single, “Beautiful Beaches.” Then James shared another song from the album, “Recover,” which frontman Tim Booth says is dedicated to the families of those lost to COVID-19 and is inspired by the death of Booth’s father-in-law to the coronavirus.

Booth had this to say about the new album in a previous press release: “With all the shit that went down in 2020, this was a miraculous conception and another big jump forward for us on the back of the last three albums. I hope it reflects the colors of these crazy times. Sweet 16 is a proper album, no fillers, and is up there with our best.”

Bassist Jim Glennie added: “I’m pleased, proud and surprised by this record in equal amounts. Jacknife has pushed us and the songs somewhere new and it’s very exciting. After all these years, we are still challenging ourselves and our fans.”

Read our review of All the Colours of You.

The band’s last studio album, Living in Extraordinary Times, came out in 2018. It featured the songs “HANK” and “Coming Home (Pt.2).”

On Wednesday Future Islands shared a brand new song, “Peach,” which is being described as a one-off single. It follows their 2020-released album As Long As You Are.

Read our interview with Future Islands on As Long As You Are.

