Jamie xx Collaborates with Robyn on New Single “Life” from Forthcoming Album
In Waves Due Out September 20 via Young
Jun 19, 2024 Photography by Liz Collins and Alasdair McLellan
Jamie xx has shared a new single “Life,” made in creative collaboration with Robyn. “Life” is from Jamie xx’s forthcoming sophomore solo album, In Waves, which is due September 20 via Young.
On “Life,” Jamie had this to say: “I made this track pretty fast (for me) and I loved it from day one. When I first heard Robyn’s vocal it was at 6am after finishing playing at Pacha in Ibiza, it was the perfect moment. Robyn and I have spent time working together and hanging out for some years now, it’s always a joy and always inspiring, I’m so glad and grateful that she is a part of In Waves. Thank you Robyn for bringing this track to life!”
Robyn adds: “I just want to see how ‘Life’ gets people dancing this summer. I can’t wait for that. Jamie is such a brilliant creator, I’m excited to be part of his album.”
In Waves includes the previous singles “Treat Each Other Right” and “Baddy on the Floor.”
