Jane Weaver Goes to the Roller Disco in the New Video for “Solarised” Flock Out Now via Fire; Also Listen to New Eight-Minute Rework of “Solarised”

Photography by Rebecca Lupton



British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver released a new album, Flock, in March via Fire. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Solarised” in which she goes to a roller disco. She’s also shared an extended eight-minute rework of the song. Nick Farrimond directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the extended version and Weaver’s upcoming tour dates.

Previously Weaver shared Flock’s first single, “The Revolution of Super Visions,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s “Heartlow,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of Week).

A previous press release said Flock is the album Weaver “always wanted to make, the most genuine version of Jane Weaver, complete with unpretentious day-glo pop sensibilities, wit, kindness, humor, glamour” and that it was “produced on a complicated diet of bygone Lebanese torch songs, 1980s Russian Aerobics records, and Australian Punk.”

Weaver’s last two solo albums were 2017’s Modern Kosmology and 2019’s Loops In The Secret Society (which was a remix album of sorts). In 2019 she teamed up with her long-term bandmates Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah to form Fenella and they released their debut album, Fehérlófia, which was a re-imagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ 1981 animated fantasy epic of the same name.

Read our recent My Firsts interview with Weaver.

Read our review of Flock.

Jane Weaver UK Tour Dates:

2021:

01 Aug: Deer Shed Base Camp Plus Festival, North Yorkshire

07 Aug: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London

02-05 Sep: End Of The Road Festival, Larmer Tree Gardens

30 Oct: Beat Connection, South Street Arts Centre, Reading

02 Nov: The Georgian Theatre, Stockton

03 Nov: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds

05 Nov: Hare & Hounds, Birmingham

06 Nov: Gorilla, Manchester,

07 Nov: Village Underground, London

08 Nov: King Tuts, Glasgow

2022:

28 Jan: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland

29 Jan: Black Box, Belfast

31 Jan: The Portland Arms, Cambridge

02 Feb: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth

03 Feb: Thekla, Bristol

04 Feb: Elsewhere, Margate

05 Feb: Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich

06 Feb: Chalk, Brighton

08 Feb: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham

09 Feb: The Cluny, Newcastle

11 Feb: District, Liverpool

12 Feb: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - SOLD OUT

13 Feb: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - EXTRA DATE

19 Jun: Delamere Forest, Northwich, Cheshire

