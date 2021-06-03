Jane Weaver Goes to the Roller Disco in the New Video for “Solarised”
Flock Out Now via Fire; Also Listen to New Eight-Minute Rework of “Solarised”
Jun 02, 2021
Photography by Rebecca Lupton
British singer/songwriter/guitarist Jane Weaver released a new album, Flock, in March via Fire. Now she has shared a video for the album’s “Solarised” in which she goes to a roller disco. She’s also shared an extended eight-minute rework of the song. Nick Farrimond directed the video. Watch it below, followed by the extended version and Weaver’s upcoming tour dates.
Previously Weaver shared Flock’s first single, “The Revolution of Super Visions,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. Then she shared the album’s “Heartlow,” via a video for the track (which was also one of our Songs of Week).
A previous press release said Flock is the album Weaver “always wanted to make, the most genuine version of Jane Weaver, complete with unpretentious day-glo pop sensibilities, wit, kindness, humor, glamour” and that it was “produced on a complicated diet of bygone Lebanese torch songs, 1980s Russian Aerobics records, and Australian Punk.”
Weaver’s last two solo albums were 2017’s Modern Kosmology and 2019’s Loops In The Secret Society (which was a remix album of sorts). In 2019 she teamed up with her long-term bandmates Peter Philipson and Raz Ullah to form Fenella and they released their debut album, Fehérlófia, which was a re-imagined soundtrack to Marcell Jankovics’ 1981 animated fantasy epic of the same name.
Read our recent My Firsts interview with Weaver.
Read our review of Flock.
Jane Weaver UK Tour Dates:
2021:
01 Aug: Deer Shed Base Camp Plus Festival, North Yorkshire
07 Aug: South Facing Festival, Crystal Palace Bowl, London
02-05 Sep: End Of The Road Festival, Larmer Tree Gardens
30 Oct: Beat Connection, South Street Arts Centre, Reading
02 Nov: The Georgian Theatre, Stockton
03 Nov: Brudenell Social Club, Leeds
05 Nov: Hare & Hounds, Birmingham
06 Nov: Gorilla, Manchester,
07 Nov: Village Underground, London
08 Nov: King Tuts, Glasgow
2022:
28 Jan: Whelans, Dublin, Ireland
29 Jan: Black Box, Belfast
31 Jan: The Portland Arms, Cambridge
02 Feb: Wedgewood Rooms, Portsmouth
03 Feb: Thekla, Bristol
04 Feb: Elsewhere, Margate
05 Feb: Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich
06 Feb: Chalk, Brighton
08 Feb: Rescue Rooms, Nottingham
09 Feb: The Cluny, Newcastle
11 Feb: District, Liverpool
12 Feb: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - SOLD OUT
13 Feb: Trades Club, Hebden Bridge - EXTRA DATE
19 Jun: Delamere Forest, Northwich, Cheshire
