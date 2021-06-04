News

Japanese Breakfast – Stream the New Album and Read Our Rave Review of It (Plus New Tour Dates) Jubilee Out Now via Dead Oceans; Pick Up Our Current Print Issue to Read Our Cover Story

Photography by Tonje Thilesen



Japanese Breakfast (aka Michelle Zauner) has released a new album, Jubilee, today via Dead Oceans. Now that it’s out, you can stream the whole thing below. Japanese Breakfast has also announced a new more tour dates (check out all her tour dates below). Also, on Wednesday we posted our rave review of the album (read that here).

Japanese Breakfast is on the cover of our latest print issue (buy a copy directly from us here to read the in-depth cover story).

It’s also been announced that Japanese Breakfast will be performing on CBS This Morning tomorrow.

When Jubilee was announced Zauner shared its first single, “Be Sweet” (which was #1 on our Songs of the Week), and would later go on to perform it on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. Then she shared a self-directed video for the album’s second single “Posing in Bondage,” which was also #1 on our Songs of the Week list. Then she shared its third single, “Savage Good Boy,” via a self-directed video in which she co-starred with actor Michael Imperioli of The Sopranos. “Savage Good Boy” was #2 on our Songs of the Week list.

In a previous press release, Zauner had this to say about her new album: “I’ve never wanted to rest on any laurels. I wanted to push it as far as it could go, inviting more people in and pushing myself as a composer, a producer, an arranger.”

Zauner’s most recent album, Soft Sounds From Another Planet, came out in July 2017 on Dead Oceans and was one of our Top 100 Albums of 2017.

In April Zauner also released her debut memoir, Crying In H Mart, on Knopf. The book debuted at #2 on The New York Times’ Hardcover Nonfiction Best Sellers List. Crying in H Mart is partly about the death of Zauner’s mother to cancer and how the two bonded over Korean food.

Read our 2017 interview with Japanese Breakfast on Soft Sounds From Another Planet.

<a href="https://michellezauner.bandcamp.com/album/jubilee">Jubilee by Japanese Breakfast</a>

Japanese Breakfast Tour Dates:

6/4 - Nashville, TN @ OUTLOUD Festival

7/21 - Silver Spring, MD @ The Filmore ^

7/22 - Richmond, VA @ The National ^

7/23 - Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel ^

7/24 - Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade ^

7/25 - Birmingham, AL @ Saturn ^

7/26 - Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle ^

7/28 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes ^

7/29 - Hamden, CT @ College Street Music Hall ^

7/30 - Jersey City, NJ @ White Eagle Hall ^

8/2 - Holyoke, MA @ Gateway City Arts ^

8/3 - Rochester, NY @ Anthology ^

8/4 - Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall ^

8/5 - Cleveland, OH @ Agora Theatre ^

8/6 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ -SOLD OUT

8/7 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^ -SOLD OUT

8/8 - Philadelphia, PA @ Union Transfer ^

8/28 - Lexington, KY @ Railbird Festival

9/10 - Boston, MA @ Royale *

9/11 - Asbury Park, NJ @ Stone Pony Summer Stage - SOLD OUT

9/12 - Harrisburg, PA @ Harrisburg Midtown Arts Center *

9/14 - Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre *

9/15 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/16 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall * - SOLD OUT

9/17 - Milwaukee, WI @ Turner Hall *

9/18 - Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre *

9/19 - Minneapolis, MN @ First Ave *

9/21 - Ogden, UT @ Ogden Twilight * - SOLD OUT

9/23 - Boise, ID @ Treefort Festival

9/24 - Eugene, OR @ WOW Hall *

9/25 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune * - SOLD OUT

9/26 - Seattle, WA @ Neptune *

9/27 - Vancouver, BC @ Vogue Theatre *

9/28 - Portland, OR @ Crystal Ballroom *

9/30 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom *

10/1 - San Francisco, CA @ Regency Ballroom - SOLD OUT

10/2 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/3 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Regent - SOLD OUT

10/4 - San Diego, CA @ Observatory North Park *

10/5 - Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl *

10/7 - Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf *

10/8 - Denver, CO @ Ogden Theater *

10/9 - Lawrence, KC @ Granada Theater *

10/10 - St Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall *

10/11 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/12 - Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall *

10/15 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel *

10/16 - Brooklyn, NY @ Brooklyn Steel * - SOLD OUT

3/25 - Bristol @ SXW

3/26 - Manchester @ Academy 2

3/27 - Glasgow @ St. Luke’s

3/28 - Leeds @ Brudenell Community Room

3/30 - London @ Kentish Town Forum



^ w/ Mannequin Pussy

* w/ Luna Li

