Jarvis Cocker Announces New Album, Shares Cover of Christophe’s 1965 Song “Aline” Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top Due Out October 22 via ABKCO





Pulp’s Jarvis Cocker has announced the release of a new album titled Chansons D’Ennui Tip-Top, which will consist of covers of classic French songs. Cocker has subsequently released the album’s lead single, a cover of Christophe’s 1965 song “Aline.” The cover was originally featured in the first trailer for Wes Anderson’s latest film The French Dispatch, and the new album is meant to be somewhat of a companion piece to the film. Check out the “Aline” cover along with the original song and tracklist for the new album below. Above is the album’s cover art

Last year, Cocker and Hot Chip shared a Dillon Francis remix of their song “Straight to the Morning.”

Cocker’s other band, JARV IS…, released their debut album Beyond the Pale last year via Rough Trade. It was featured on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list.

Read our interview with Jarvis Cocker on Beyond the Pale.

Chanson D’Ennui Tip-Top Tracklist:

1. Dans Ma Chambre (Dalida cover)

2. Contact (Brigitte Bardot cover)

3. La Tendresse (Marie LaFôret cover)

4. Amour, Je Te Cherche (Nino Ferrer & Radiah cover)

5. Les Gens Sont Fous, Les Temps Sont Flous (Jacques Dutronc cover)

6. Il Pleut Sur La Gare (Brigitte Fontaine & Areski Belkacem cover)

7. Paroles, Paroles (Dalida & Alain Delon cover)

8. Requiem Pour Un Con (Serge Gainsbourg cover)

9. Mon Ami La Rose (Françoise Hardy cover)

10. Mao Mao (Claude Channes cover)

11. Elle Et Moi (Max Berlin cover)

12. Aline (Christophe cover)

