Jeremy Ivey Shares Video for New Song “All Kinds of Blue” Featuring Margo Price
Ivey’s Headlining Tour Dates to Begin September 16
Aug 31, 2021
Photography by Curtis Wayne Millard
Jeremy Ivey has shared a video for his new song “All Kinds of Blue,” featuring his own wife, fellow country-rock artist Margo Price. The video was directed by Curtis Wayne and features Ivey and Price recording the song in the studio. Check it out below, along with the list of dates for Ivey’s upcoming tour, which begins next month.
“I wrote this very fast,” Ivey explains in a press release. “As I remember I was sitting at the kitchen table and I was calling lines out to Margo in the other room. I was just trying to get a chuckle out of her. ‘You know how many times I’ve dreamt of you?’ ‘No, how many?’ ‘5,200,562.’ It’s basically an ‘I love you’ song.”
Price adds: “I have always loved this song of Jeremy’s so much. In fact, I once put him on the spot and begged him to play it for John Prine and he loved it too. That was a really special moment to witness because I know Jeremy’s songs are quirky but I think that’s what makes them brilliant. I know John would like it because it’s colorful, detailed and funny and has that certain thing you can’t pin down. When Jeremy sang the ‘if Jesus Christ were here today he’d probably get a face tattoo’ line, John lit up like a Christmas tree and let out an audible chuckle.”
Ivey’s most recent album, Waiting Out the Storm, came out last year on ANTI- and was produced by Price.
Last year, we did a photo shoot with Price and Ivey for our Protest Issue.
Jeremy Ivey 2021 Tour Dates
9/16 – Decatur, GA – Eddie’s Attic
9/17 – Ashevville, NC – The Grey Eagle
9/19 – Charlotte, NC – The Evening Muse
9/21 – Vienna, VA – Jammin Java
9/22 – New York, NY – Rockwood Music Hall
9/23 – Northampton, MA – Iron Horse Music Hall
9/24 – Boston, MA – Café 939
9/27 – New Haven, CT – Café Nine
9/28 – Philadelphia, PA – Milkboy
10/1 – Chicago, IL – Old Town School of Folk Music
10/2 – Davenport, IA – Raccoon Motel
