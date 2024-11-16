News

Jessie Ware and salute Team Up for New Song “Heaven in Your Arms” Single Out Now via Ninja Tune

Photography by Lewis Vorn (salute) and Jack Grange (Jessie Ware)

Jessie Ware has teamed up with Manchester, England-based producer salute for the new song “Heaven in Your Arms.” The single is out now via Ninja Tune. Watch the song’s video below.

Salute released a new album, TRUE MAGIC, earlier this year on Ninja Tune. Ware’s last album was 2023’s acclaimed That! Feels Good!.

Ware had this to say about the collaboration in a press release: “I’ve been a fan of salute for a while and caught their set in Sonar this summer. From that point I was determined to work with them. Salute sent me a load of tracks and this beat stood out. I wanted to make something optimistic and romantic. It reminds me of the garage I used to dance to in my teens but of course with salute’s unique and futuristic sound it feels brand new! I love the song and to see how it’s been going down in salute’s shows in the States makes me so excited to perform it with them one day, or two!”

In July, Ware joined forces with Romy (aka Romy Madley Croft of The xx) for the new song, “Lift You Up.”

Read our rave 9/10 review of That! Feels Good! here. It was also #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2023.

That! Feels Good! was the follow-up to the acclaimed What’s Your Pleasure?, which was #5 on our Top 100 Albums of 2020 list. A deluxe edition, What’s Your Pleasure? The Platinum Pleasure, came out in 2021 and featured eight bonus tracks, including six new songs (stream it here).

salute Tour Dates:

EU/UK

11/21 - Copenhagen, DE @ Hotel Cecil

11/23 - Berlin, GER @ Prince Charles

11/27 - Dublin, IRE @ The Grand Social

11/29 - Manchester, UK @ The Warehouse Project

11/30 - Glasgow, UK @ King Tut’s

12/3 - London, UK @ Electric Brixton

12/4 - Paris, FR @ La Boule Noire

12/5 - Brussels, BEL @ Museum / Botanique

12/6 - Amsterdam, NED @ Paradiso (upstairs)

12/8 - Vienna, AUS @ FLUC

AU/NZ

2/20/2025 - Wellington, NZ @ Meow Nui

2/21/2025 - Auckland, NZ @ The Powerstation

2/22/2025 - Christchurch, NZ @ Electric Avenue Festival

2/25/2025 - Brisbane, AU @ The Tivoli

2/26/2025 - Port Melbourne, AU @ The Timberyard

3/1/2025 - North Wollongong, AU @ Yours & Owls

3/2/2025 - Perth, AU @ The Rechabite

