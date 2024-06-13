News

Joan As Police Woman Announces New Album and Releases New Single “Long For Ruin” Lemons, Limes, and Orchids Due Out September 20 on Play It Again Sam

Photography by Paola Kudacki

Singer/songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Joan As Police Woman (aka Joan Wasser) has announced her forthcoming new album, Lemons, Limes, and Orchids, with new single “Long For Ruin.” Her 10th studio album is due on September 20 via Play It Again Sam. Find the single and the album’s tracklist and cover art below.

Lemons, Limes, and Orchids marks Joan As Police Woman’s return since 2021’s The Solution Is Restless. That album was in collaboration with late Afrobeat pioneer Tony Allen and multidisciplinary artist Dave Okumu. This forthcoming album is in collaboration with an impressive variety of talent: Meshell Ndegeocello (bass), Chris Bruce (guitar), Daniel Mintseris (keys), Parker Kindred, and Otto Hauser (the two alternate on drums).

“This song refers to the human race’s seemingly willful move away from ourselves,” says Wasser in a press release about the inspiration of “Long For Ruin.” “Away from our interest in listening, in finding commonalities and compassion, communication and love. We seem intent on destroying ourselves. We seem unwilling to share resources. We seem to have turned away from ourselves and in turn each other.”

On the new album, Wasser adds: “I was ready to make an album that truly featured my voice. The basics were recorded like they used to be- with me singing live along with the band. My good friend told me this is the sexiest album I’ve ever made. Honestly, I think she’s right.”

Lemons, Limes, and Orchids Tracklist:

1. The Dream

2. Full Time Heist

3. Back Again

4. With Hope In My Breath

5. Long For Ruin

6. Started Off Free

7. Remember The Voice

8. Oh Joan

9. Lemons, Limes and Orchids

10. Tribute To Holding On

11. Safe To Say

12. Help Is On Its Way

