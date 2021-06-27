John Grant – Stream the New Album and Listen to Our Podcast Interview with Him
Boy from Michigan Out Now via Partisan and Bella Union
Jun 25, 2021
Photography by Hörður Sveinsson
John Grant has released a new album, Boy from Michigan, today via Partisan in the U.S. (and Bella Union in the U.K.). Now that the album is out you can stream the whole thing below. Also, this week we posted an interview with him on the Why Not Both podcast we present and you can listen to that here.
Boy from Michigan was produced by Welsh musician Cate Le Bon. Previously Grant shared a video for the album’s title track, “Boy from Michigan,” which was one of our Songs of the Week. The album’s second single was the amusing and quite ’80s sounding “Rhetorical Figure,” a song about the sexiness of good grammar. “Rhetorical Figure” was shared via a lyric video and was also one of our Songs of the Week. Then he shared the album’s third single, “Billy,” via a video for it (which once again landed on our Songs of the Week list).
Boy from Michigan is the follow-up to 2018’s Love Is Magic and 2015’s Grey Tickles, Black Pressure. A press release says the album is Grant’s “most autobiographical and melodic work to date.”
Last year Grant also sang guest vocals on the Lost Horizons song “Cordelia.”
Also be sure to read our in-depth 2013 article on Grant, one of the most honest and personal interviews we’ve ever done.
Also read our 2015 interview with John Grant on Grey Tickles, Black Pressure.
Plus read our The End interview with John Grant.
