Johnny Marr Announces New Set of EPs, Shares Video for New Song “Spirit, Power and Soul”
Fever Dreams Pt 1 Due Out October 15 via BMG
Johnny Marr has announced a new set of EPs which will comprise his fourth full-length album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. He has shared a video for a song from the first EP, titled “Spirit, Power and Soul.” Fever Dreams Pt 1 will be out on October 15 via BMG. Check out the video, along with the tracklist for the first EP and cover art for the album, below.
Marr speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words…an electro soul anthem.”
Marr’s most recent album, Call the Comet, came out in 2018 via New Voodoo. In 2019, he shared the song “The Bright Parade.”
Fever Dreams Pt 1 Tracklist:
1. Spirit, Power and Soul
2. Receiver
3. All These Days
4. Ariel
Support Under the Radar on Patreon.
Most Recent
- Kamasi Washington Shares New Cover of Metallica’s “My Friend of Misery” (News) — Kamasi Washington, Metallica
- Water From Your Eyes on “Structure” (Interview) — Water From Your Eyes
- Premiere: JD Pinkus of Butthole Surfers Debuts New Video For “Slow Crawl” (News) — JD Pinkus
- Wiki Announces New Navy Blue-Produced Album, Shares Video for New Single “Roof” (News) — Wiki, Navy Blue, Earl Sweatshirt
- Johnny Marr Announces New Set of EPs, Shares Video for New Song “Spirit, Power and Soul” (News) — Johnny Marr
Comments
Submit your comment
There are no comments for this entry yet.