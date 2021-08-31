News

Johnny Marr Announces New Set of EPs, Shares Video for New Song “Spirit, Power and Soul” Fever Dreams Pt 1 Due Out October 15 via BMG





Johnny Marr has announced a new set of EPs which will comprise his fourth full-length album, Fever Dreams Pts 1-4. He has shared a video for a song from the first EP, titled “Spirit, Power and Soul.” Fever Dreams Pt 1 will be out on October 15 via BMG. Check out the video, along with the tracklist for the first EP and cover art for the album, below.

Marr speaks about the new song in a press release, stating: “‘Spirit, Power and Soul’ is a kind of mission statement. I had an idea about an electro sound with gospel feeling, in my own words…an electro soul anthem.”

Marr’s most recent album, Call the Comet, came out in 2018 via New Voodoo. In 2019, he shared the song “The Bright Parade.”

Fever Dreams Pt 1 Tracklist:

1. Spirit, Power and Soul

2. Receiver

3. All These Days

4. Ariel

