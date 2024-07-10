News

Jon Hopkins Shares New Song “RITUAL (palace)” RITUAL Due Out August 30 via Domino

Photography by Imogene Barron

British electronic musician Jon Hopkins is releasing a new album, RITUAL, on August 30 via Domino. Now he has shared another new song from it, “RITUAL (palace).” Listen below.

Hopkins had this to say about the new single in a press release: “In 2022, I was commissioned to compose for a project called Dreamachine—a beautiful immersive experience created by a team of artists, scientists, and philosophers, which was experienced by tens of thousands of people throughout 2022 and beyond as it continues to tour. ‘RITUAL (palace)’ is an evolution of the music I composed for that project. I am so grateful to all those involved.”

Jennifer Crook, the Artistic Director of Dreamachine, had this to add: “Dreamachine is a multidisciplinary collaboration that engages audiences in a powerful new kind of collective experience. Jon’s original composition for Dreamachine provides the essential heartbeat to this cerebral journey, designed to build inner connection. RITUAL’s evolution of his composition builds beautifully on this unique collaboration, bringing this extraordinary music to an even wider audience.”

Hopkins previously shared its lead single, “RITUAL (evocation),” via a music video. It was one of our Songs of the Week.

RITUAL follows 2021’s Music For Psychedelic Therapy and is a single 41-minute piece spread over eight chapters.

Hopkins had this to say about the album in a previous press release: “I have no idea what I’m doing when I’m composing. I don’t know where it’s coming from, and I don’t know where it’s going, nor does it seem to matter. I just know when it is finished. So all I can really do is feel my way to the end, then try and retrospectively analyze what might be going on, and try and figure out what its purpose is. What is clear is that this one has the structure of a Ritual. I know what that Ritual is for me, but it will be something different for you. It feels important not to be prescriptive about what this Ritual actually is.

“It feels like a tool, maybe even a machine, for opening portals within your inner world, for unlocking things that are hidden and buried. Things that are held in place by the tension in your body. It doesn’t feel like ‘an album’ therefore—more a process to go through, something that works on you. At the same time, it feels like it tells a story. Maybe it’s the story of a process I’m going through, and one that we are all going through. Maybe it’s also the story of creation, destruction and transcendence. Maybe it’s the story of the archetypal hero’s journey—the journey of forgetting and remembering.

“Ultimately though, all I have to say about it is said by the sound.”

Read our 2019 interview with Hopkins here.

